Jax Cooper tallied 19 points to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 74-46 boys' basketball win over Warren East on Monday night.
Cooper also had six rebounds and four steals in the win.
Mason Shirley added 12 points and nine assists for the Patriots, who also got 10 points each from Wyatt Coffee and Tyler Ford.
ACS (11-4) is next scheduled to play March 2 at home against Bowling Green.
Isaiah Andrews led Warren East (1-5) with 14 points and six rebounds. Devaughn Williams added eight points for the Raiders, who hosted Russellville on Tuesday.
John Hardin 67, Warren Central 52
Amareion Doctor posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead host John Hardin to a 67-52 win over Warren Central on Monday.
Chappelle Whitney finished with a game-high 20 points to lead Warren Central (4-5). Jace Carver added 11 points for the Dragons, who next host Warren East on Friday.
Jalen Tyus had 15 points, Devon Rogers 13 points and Anthony Bowen finished with 10 points for John Hardin (8-2).
Butler County 57, Trinity (Whitesville) 53
Jagger Henderson totaled 18 points to lead host Butler County to a 57-53 win over District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Monday.
Leevi McMillin tallied a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Lawson Rice added nine points for the Bears. Butler County (2-4) was scheduled to host South Warren on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 72, Metcalfe County 48
Andreyous Miller finished with a game-high 34 points to boost host Franklin-Simpson to a 72-48 win over Metcalfe County on Monday.
Kyjuan Stutzman added 15 points for the Wildcats. Franklin-Simpson (7-2) was set to visit Barren County on Tuesday.
Peyton Dial had 16 points to lead Metcalfe County (11-7). Boston Devore added 12 points and Jax Allen had 10 for the Hornets.
Girls
Warren East 41, ACS 38
Lucy Patterson notched a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead visiting Warren East to a 41-38 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Caroline Forrester chipped in with 11 points and eight boards for the Lady Raiders. Warren East (7-7) was slated to host Russellville on Tuesday.
Jaylee Steenbergen paced ACS (5-8) with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Allison Meador added eight points and seven rebounds for the Lady Patriots, who next host South Warren on Thursday.
Butler County 44, Logan County 34
Taylin Clark tallied 17 points to lift host Butler County to a 44-34 win over Logan County on Monday.
Jaelyn Taylor added 14 points and Graci Leach had nine for the Lady Bears. Butler County (5-4) returns to action Friday at Owensboro.
Emily Borders had eight points to lead Logan County (1-17). The Lady Cougars next play Thursday at home against Edmonson County.
Glasgow 52, Metcalfe County 44
Anzley Adwell scored 14 points to help host Glasgow earn a 52-44 win over Metcalfe County on Monday.
Khloe Hale added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Kaidence Byrd had nine points for the Lady Scotties. Glasgow (6-7) was scheduled to visit Adair County on Tuesday.
