Jax Cooper drilled the game-winning shot with 13 seconds to play as Allen County-Scottsville picked up a 61-59 win at Clinton County on Friday.
Cooper finished with a team-high 14 points along with five steals, four rebounds and four assists.
Mason Shirley added 13 points and 13 assists for ACS. Also for the Patriots, Michael Smith tallied 11 points and Wyatt Coffee had 10 points.
Nick Delk had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead Clinton County (7-1).
ACS (5-2) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 65, Butler County 59, OT
Jon Smith led four Edmonson County players in double-digit scoring as the host Wildcats beat District 12 rival Butler County 65-59 in overtime on Friday.
Smith, who hit four 3-pointers in the win, also grabbed seven rebounds.
Trace Taylor added 17 points, Chaz Wilson had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Gavin Rose finished with 10 points for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (4-2 overall, 2-1 District 12) visits Hart County on Tuesday. Butler County (0-4, 0-1) hosts Grayson County on Monday.
Franklin-Simpson 60, Russellville 52
Franklin-Simpson's Andreyous Miller poured in 34 points to lead the host Wildcats to a 60-52 win over District 13 rival Russellville on Friday.
Miller buried 13 field goals, including five 3-pointers, in the win. Demarcus Hogan added 10 points and Kyjuan Stutzman had nine for the Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (3-1, 2-0) returns to action Tuesday at Allen County-Scottsville. Russellville (3-3, 1-1) is at Dawson Springs on Monday.
Glasgow 63, Bethlehem 55
Ashton Cerwinske tallied 20 points to lead visiting Glasgow to a 63-55 win over Bethlehem on Friday.
Sam Bowling added 15 points, Jackson Poland had 12 points and seven assists and Trey Brown finished with nine points for the Scotties.
Glasgow (3-4) returns to action Tuesday at Monroe County.
Girls
Logan County 43, Todd County Central 28
Logan County girls' basketball coach Dedra Adler notched her first victory leading the Lady Cougars on Friday with a 43-28 home win over District 12 rival Todd County Central.
Gracie Borders led Logan County with 13 points, while Abby Hinton and Kadyn Costello chipped in with 12 points apiece.
Logan County (1-5, 1-1) hosted Greenwood on Saturday night.
Allen County-Scottsville 56, Campbellsville 51
Alllison Meador tallied a team-high 19 points to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 56-51 win over Campbellsville on Friday.
Jaylee Covington scored a career-high 17 points and Jae McReynolds chipped in with six assists and five rebounds for the Lady Patriots.
ACS (2-6) next visits Edmonson County on Monday.
