Kadyn Costello scored four times to lead the Logan County girls' soccer team to a 10-0 victory over Russellville in the District 13 semifinals Monday.
Peyton Vanzant added two goals and an assist, while Addie Corder, Brianna Shelton, Campbell Hamilton and Morgan Gafford each had a goal. Ella Moore had one assist for the Lady Cougars and Brady Alsup recorded the shutout without having to make a save.
Logan County improves to 10-5-0 overall and will face the winner of Tuesday's semifinal between Franklin-Simpson and Todd County Central on Thursday in the district championship game.
Aliyah Kennedy had 13 saves for Russellville. The Lady Panthers finish the season at 2-14-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.