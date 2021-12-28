Kadyn Costello tallied 13 points to lead Logan County to a 48-18 girls’ basketball win over Lexington Christian on Monday in the Don Franklin Classic at Cumberland County.
Nora Epley added 10 points and Gracie Borders had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Cougars.
Logan County (9-2) was slated to face Clinton County in the tournament Tuesday.
Glasgow 43, Pineville 37
Mia Cassady scored 20 points to lift Glasgow to a 43-37 win over Pineville on Monday in the Don Franklin Classic at Cumberland County.
Kaidence Byrd added eight points and Ashton Botts finished with six points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win.
Glasgow (4-5) was set to face John Hardin on Tuesday in the tournament.
Bullitt Central 51, Edmonson County 27
Bullitt Central picked up a 51-27 win over Edmonson County on Monday in the Kysports.tv Girls Christmas Classic at Caverna.
Paige Wolfe tallied nine points and Cariann Williams finished with seven points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Cats in the loss.
Edmonson County (3-7) was set to face Shawnee in the tournament Tuesday.
Boys
Barren County 45, Olentangy (Ohio) 38
Aiden Miller tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to pace Barren County to a 45-38 win over Olentangy (Ohio) on Monday in the KSA Events Holiday Classic at Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla.
Aden Nyekan added eight points and 14 rebounds for the Trojans.
Barren County (6-3) was scheduled to continue play in the tournament Tuesday.
Green County 65, Edmonson County 61
Green County claimed a 65-61 win over Edmonson County on Monday in the Zaxby’s Christmas Classic at Todd County Central.
Evan Stice led the Wildcats with 15 points in the loss. Trace Taylor chipped in with 14 points, Braden Wall notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Cole Saling had nine points.
Edmonson County (5-6) was set to face Montgomery Central (Tenn.) in the tournament Tuesday.