The Logan County football team saw its fortunes change in a flash in Friday’s 27-17 win at South Warren High School.
Trailing 17-0 to a team that it hadn’t beaten since 2011, Logan County (9-1) scored two touchdowns late in the first half before dominating the second half to end the regular season with a huge win and snap a five-game losing streak to South Warren.
“This is a big momentum boost for us,” Logan County coach Todd Adler said. “This is a great program. (South Warren coach Brandon Smith) and his guys do a great job of getting them ready. You see how the kids celebrate. We scored nine points on them (total) the last five times we played them – ain’t beat them since 2011. So yeah, it was a big monkey off our back and a big confidence booster for our kids going forward.”
South Warren (5-5) appeared in control for most of the half before the Cougars came roaring back.
The Spartans needed four plays to get on the board – scoring on a Gavin Grawe touchdown run 79 seconds in. It was the first of three straight scoring drives for South Warren. A Landon Graves touchdown run made the score 14-0 late in the first quarter and Eli McIntosh added a 27-yard field goal to push the advantage to 17-0 midway through the second quarter.
The offense started to sputter from there and Logan County took advantage. A fumble gave the Cougars the ball at the South Warren 32. Logan County marched down the field with Ryan Rayno fumbling at the goal line, but teammate Elijah Hawkins was able to recover it in the end zone to get Logan County on the board with 34 seconds left in the half.
Seventeen seconds later Hawkins struck again, intercepting a Bryce Button screen pass and racing 29 yards for the touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-13 at halftime.
“That was a big momentum shift,” Hawkins said. “(Down 17-0) we had to make plays. Obviously I was trying to make plays. I can say I made plays, but I couldn’t do it without my team.
“We were full of ourselves. We knew we could win this game.”
The momentum continued into the second half.
Logan County opened the third quarter with a 16-play, 80-yard drive to take the lead. The Cougars converted two fourth downs on the drive, including a 17-yard touchdown pass from Davin Yates to Harper Butler on fourth-and-7 that gave Logan County its first lead of the night with 6:59 left in the third quarter.
“We capitalized on a couple of fourth downs. That was big for us,” Adler said. “Our O-line did a tremendous job of blocking all night long. Of course Rayno toted it and then we had some other guys step up and make some huge plays, – no big plays, just three, four, five yards to keep drives going.”
South Warren’s first drive of the second half ended with the third turnover of the night. Logan County took advantage again – scoring on a Yates keeper to make the score 27-17 with 8:22 remaining.
The Spartans had one final chance to rally, but the last drive stalled in Logan County territory – allowing the Cougars to claim the win.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Adler said. “You get in that moment against this team, if you don’t answer when the phone is ringing, they can put you away. Our guys answered the phone. They kept fighting. We kind of got the momentum and kept it the whole second half. That’s what we want to see in this game right here.”
Logan County finished with 287 yards of offense. Rayno led the way with 155 yards on 33 carries.
The Spartans finished with 286 yards. Button was 17-for-30 passing for 189 yards, while Bailey Shoemaker had six catches for 86 yards.
“It’s like something I have never been a part of,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “I know it is the second time we’ve given up 14 points in the last minute of the first half and then we just give them yards with penalties. I don’t know. Obviously I don’t have the answer because if I did I would have brung it out by now.”
South Warren will open the Class 5A playoffs at Graves County on Friday. Logan County will host Allen County-Scottsville to open the Class 4A playoffs on Friday.
LCHS 0 13 7 7 – 27
SWHS 14 3 0 0 – 17
First quarter
SW – Gavin Grawe 4 run (Eli McIntosh kick), 10:41
SW – Landon Graves 2 run (McIntosh kick), 2:05
Second quarter
SW – McIntosh 27 field goal, 6:21
LC – Elijah Hawkins recovers fumble in end zone (Kyla Bilyeu kick), 0:34
LC – Elijah Hawkins 29 interception return (kick blocked), 0:17
Third quarter
LC – Harper Butler 17 pass from Davin Yates (Bilyeu kick), 6:59
Fourth quarter
LC – Yates 1 run (Bilyeu kick), 8:22