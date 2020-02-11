RUSSELLVILLE – Jay Hardison got a pass from Brady Griggs midway through the third quarter and, without hesitation, pulled up from the volleyball line.
The Logan County senior drilled the shot, starting a 12-2 run to pull ahead of Greenwood on the way to a 75-66 win – the Cougars' 18th straight victory.
"The coaches have a lot of confidence in me, so at halftime (Logan County head coach John Tinsley) told me if it's open, shoot it," Hardison said.
Ben Carroll made one of his five 3-pointers and followed with two free throws on his way to a team-high 24 points to get Greenwood (15-12) within a point of Logan County (22-3). Hardison's shot was the next to go in and, despite the distance, Tinsley had no doubts about it when it went up.
"Listen, he's got that kind of range," the Logan County coach said.
Logan County followed it with nine of the next 11 points, capped off by a finish near the basket from Nathaniel Vick on a putback attempt as the buzzer sounded to put the Cougars up 50-39 heading into the fourth.
"We just found some creases in their zone and got the ball in and we got the ball moving against the zone and got the formation that we wanted against the zone," Tinsley said. "They're hard to play against that way because you don't see that type of zone very often. It took us a little while to feel our way in there, but once we got a feel, we got some good looks."
The Gators got the deficit to five twice in the fourth quarter – once after back-to-back 3-pointers from Carroll, with the second coming with 4:33 to play, and again on a 3-pointer from Marc Grant with 24.6 seconds left. Greenwood made 13 3-pointers in the loss.
But with each comeback attempt, the Cougars pulled back ahead in part because of free throws and rebounding. Logan County went 12 for 14 from the free-throw line in the final period and outrebounded the Gators 34-16 in the game.
"(Defensive rebounding) is a big part of our culture," Logan County senior Dalton Thompson said. "We just love to defend. Everybody on the floor loves to defend."
Thompson led the team with 14 points, Anthony Woodard had 12, Jose Nazario and Dylan Bashman each had 11 and Vick and Hardison each had 10.
Logan County scored the final four points of the first quarter to take a 13-12 lead into the second, where the Cougars outscored Greenwood 21-16 to take a 34-28 lead into halftime. Woodard and Nazario had six and four points in the second quarter, respectively, to lead the Cougars, but foul trouble throughout the first three periods limited their minutes.
"We've had to play without Woodard for four or five games because of an ankle (injury), so we are used to playing without him some. In saying that, we played without Jose some too there tonight when he got in foul trouble, so the big key to our basketball game tonight I thought was Bashman, Vick and Griggs," Tinsley said. "I thought those three guys – they've kind of been our five, six, seven guys most of the time, to be honest, and I thought they played sensational tonight. They had to."
Greenwood outscored Logan County 9-4 through the first four minutes of the third quarter to make it 38-37, before Hardison's shot started the 12-2 Logan County run to end the period.
Behind Carroll's 24 points were Parker Williams with 11 and Cade Stinnett and Marc Grant with nine each. The Gators will travel to Warren Central on Friday in a crucial game in the District 14 standings.
"We're soft, we're very soft," Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. "At this point in February, if we're not going to step up and make plays you have to make that take guts, then the same thing is going to happen to this team that's happened the last few seasons. They're going to lose first round of districts to teams that are tougher than us and we're just going to go about our day I guess. They can either decide to change, or it's going to be an early exit again."
Logan County's 75-66 victory marks the 18th-straight win for the program. The Cougars haven't lost since falling to Eastern 71-61 on Dec. 21 at the Twin Lakes Classic at Clinton County. Logan County will host Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday, before closing the regular season on the road at Ohio County and Cumberland County.
GREENWOOD 12 16 11 27 – 66
LOGAN COUNTY 13 21 16 25 – 75
GHS – Carroll 24, Williams 11, Grant 9, C. Stinnett 9, B. Stinnett 6, Stansbury 5, Ware 2.
LCHS – Thompson 14, Woodard 12, Bashman 11, Nazario 11, Hardison 10, Vick 10, Griggs 7.
Girls
Logan County 64, Greenwood 51
The Greenwood girls' basketball team beat Logan County by 22 points on Jan. 4, but the Lady Cougars were ready for revenge in the second meeting.
Paige and Peyton Vanzant combined to score 44 points and Logan County beat the Lady Gators 64-51 on Tuesday.
"Before the game, I first talked about avenging the loss that we had previously and just told my team to go out and play hard," Logan County coach Finley Baird said. "We evaluated what we did in that game versus what we needed to do in this game to come out with the win."
The Lady Cougars (12-13) started the second quarter with a layup from Kennedy Nichols and continued on an 8-2 run to take a 23-16 lead over the Lady Gators (11-12). Greenwood used a 6-2 run started on a layup from Annee Lasley to pull within three, before Logan County scored 10 straight points to take a 33-20 lead. Paige Vanzant started the run with a step-back jumper and added a 3-pointer in the stretch on the way to a 25-point night.
"We knew we had to push the ball and put all our effort in that we had and go hard at all times," she said. "We knew if we pushed the ball up the court and got up there quick enough, they wouldn't be able to stop us."
A basket from Olivia Lovell made it 33-22 at the break, and Greenwood outscored Logan County 16-14 in the third to cut the deficit to single digits at 47-38 heading to the fourth.
From there, Logan County – and more specifically, the Vanzants – showed off their free-throw shooting. The Lady Cougars went 15 for 18 from the foul line to close out the victory. Paige Vanzant made seven of those and Peyton Vanzant accounted for six. The latter finished with 19 points.
"Usually, I just don't think about it," Peyton Vanzant said. "I just shoot it."
Addie White added nine points on three made 3-pointers for Logan County and Nichols had eight points and 18 rebounds.
Leia Trinh led Greenwood with 19 points, while Megan Une and Nicole Milam each had seven. The Lady Gators will travel to Warren Central on Friday.
Greenwood scored the first points of the game on a layup from Milam. It was followed by a layup from Paige Vanzant and two free throws from Peyton Vanzant to give Logan County its first lead, but Trinh answered with a 3-pointer to put the Lady Gators back in front. White made her first 3-pointer to give the Lady Cougars a 7-5 lead and they wouldn't trail again.
Logan County will travel to Muhlenberg County on Thursday.
GREENWOOD 14 8 16 13 – 51
LOGAN COUNTY 15 18 14 17 – 64
GHS – Trinh 19, Une 7, Milam 7, Lasley 6, Grant 4, Evans 3, Keener 3, Lovell 2.
LCHS – Pa. Vanzant 25, Pe. Vanzant 19, White 9, Nichols 8, Hinton 2, Christian 1.
