RUSSELLVILLE – Dalton Thompson has a knack for hitting big shots in the fourth quarter of District 13 Tournament championship games.
Last year, Thompson scored the winning bucket with four seconds left in Logan County’s victory over Franklin-Simpson to give the team its first district title since 2015, and in the rematch Friday at Russellville, the senior connected on a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter to give the Cougars a lead they wouldn’t give up in a 55-48 win over the Wildcats.
“Dalton made some big hoops and last year he had the game winner, so he’s been pretty good in district fourth quarters for us,” Logan County coach John Tinsley said.
Following a timeout with the score knotted 40-all with 5:50 to play and Tinsley preaching execution, Thompson connected on a 3-pointer to put the Cougars (27-3) ahead. But for the senior, this year’s result – back-to-back district titles – isn’t as sweet. Logan County has now won 23 straight games as it prepares for the Region 4 Tournament, and Thompson was already looking toward that as he walked around Jim Young Gymnasium with a freshly-cut net hanging around his neck.
“It feels good. I’m not as satisfied as I was last year, but it feels good at the same time,” Thompson said.
“Last year, I ain’t never won like this before, but this year I’m trying to go bigger and better. I’m trying to win region, you know? If we keep playing defense and we keep rebounding like we’ve been, I think we can make it.”
Thompson followed his 3-pointer with a turnaround shot close to the rim and Jose Nazario’s and-one with 4:31 remaining made it an 8-0 run to give Logan County a 48-40 lead over Franklin-Simpson (14-15).
Two free throws from Tedric Partinger ended the run and the Wildcats pulled within five on an and-one from the senior with 1:02 remaining, but couldn’t get any closer as Jay Hardison made two free throws to close out the 55-48 win.
The biggest second-half keys for the Cougars to pull away in a game that was tied 30-all at halftime? Defense and rebounding.
Logan County held Franklin-Simpson to 18 second-half points and outrebounded the Wildcats 20-10 through the final two quarters.
“It feels good to win, especially against a team like Franklin,” Tinsley said. “We knew they’d really come to play tonight and to withstand their storm early and to weather that and do what we did – I thought we had a great defensive second half. They had 18 points and no second-chance points, so that was huge.”
Franklin-Simpson continued its red-hot offense in the first quarter after posting a season-high in points in an 83-63 victory over Todd County Central in Tuesday’s semifinal. The Wildcats had nine points from Kyjuan Stutzman and six from DeMarco Chatman in Friday’s opening frame and took an 18-11 lead into the second. Stutzman finished with 18 points to lead the Wildcats and Andreyous Miller had 11.
But in the second quarter, Anthony Woodard took over. The junior guard, who was limited with foul trouble in Monday’s 71-21 semifinal victory over Russellville, opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to get Logan County within four. The Cougars never led in the frame, but Woodard recorded 13 of his game-high 23 points in the eight-minute stretch and tied the game 30-all with a 3-pointer before the halftime horn.
“I’m just trying to help my team out, trying to put points on the board,” Woodard said. “I play my role as a teammate and I just do what I can to get my teammates shots, too.”
Franklin-Simpson was held to just five points in a low-scoring third and Logan County took a 38-35 lead into the fourth. Woodard’s layup at the 1:50 mark gave the Cougars the lead and another from the junior as time was winding down put his team up three.
Miller opened the fourth with a 3-pointer to tie the game, before buckets from Nazario and Stutzman evened things at 40 with 5:50 to play. Following the timeout, Thompson’s 3-pointer put Logan County ahead for good.
Behind Woodard’s 23 points were Nazario with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Thompson with 11 points and six rebounds.
Those three, along with Hardison, were named to the All-District 13 team. Chatman, Stutzman and Miller represented Franklin-Simpson; Deonte Toliver, Austin Rager and Preston Moore represented Todd County Central; and Josh Allen and Jaquis Todd represented Russellville.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 18 12 5 13 – 48
LOGAN COUNTY 11 19 8 17 – 55
FSHS – Stutzman 18, Miller 11, Chatman 6, Partinger 5, Knight 3, Briscoe 3, Marshall 2.
LCHS – Woodard 23, Nazario 13, Thompson 11, Hardison 3, Bashman 3, Vick 2.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.