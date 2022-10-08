RUSSELLVILLE - The Logan County football team secured the top seed in Class 4A, District 1 with a 35-18 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Friday at Logan County High School.
Logan County (7-1 overall, 3-0 Class 4A, District 1) used a quick start to take control and was able to battle through injuries to hold off the Maroons and make it back-to-back district titles for the first time in school history. The win also guarantees Logan County home games in the first two rounds of the Class 4A playoffs.
“I was proud of our guys,” Logan County coach Todd Adler said. “We had some injuries coming into tonight and we lost some guys throughout the game. We had a lot of young guys step up and play big roles for us.
“ ... They are getting there, slowly but surely. If this group can come together and play like they can all play we can have a really, really special season going forward.”
Logan County struck quickly to build a two-touchdown advantage less than three minutes in.
The Cougars marched 52 yards in four plays on the opening drive, with Ryan Rayno scoring on a 16-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-0.
After the defense forced a three-and-out, the Logan County offense struck again with Davin Yates finding a wide-open Zane Batten for a 63-yard touchdown reception.
“The sway of the game usually lay on the backs of the linemen and they came out and hit them in the mouth,” Rayno said. “I couldn’t ask for a better line to run behind with that early touchdown."
Madisonville-North Hopkins (5-3, 2-1) halted the momentum with a scoring drive that ended with a touchdown run from Lajuan McAdoo to cut the deficit to 14-6 late in the first quarter.
It remained 14-6 until late in the first half when Logan County used another pair of quick strikes to get some breathing room. JunVontre Dillard’s touchdown run midway through the second quarter extended the lead to 15 points. On the next possession, Yates connected with Harper Butler for a 22-yard touchdown to make the score 28-6 with less than a minute to go in the first half.
Madisonville-North Hopkins added a pair of scores in the second half sandwiched around Dillard’s second touchdown of the night, allowing the Cougars to cruise to the victory.
“I was happy with how we came out and punched them in the mouth,” Adler said. “It set the tone. It got 14-6 and we had two guys go down and I had to make some subs. They fought through adversity, which is what we talked about all week. I was pleased with how we played on both sides of the ball.”
The Cougars finished with 377 yards of offense.
Yates finished 10-for-16 passing for 167 yards. Rayno ran for 194 yards, battling through a thigh bruise for most of the second half. Rayno was one of several injuries the Cougars had to deal with during Friday’s win.
“We lost Zane Batten tonight to a shoulder injury,” Adler said. “We don’t know the extent of that yet. Then we lost Dayton Blackford to a finger injury. Guys stepped up. Guys played big roles for us tonight.”
Defensively, Logan County held the Maroons to 270 yards, forcing three interceptions – two by Hunter Holloway.
Logan County returns to action at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Calloway County.
MNHHS 6 0 6 6 – 18
LCHS 14 14 0 7 – 35
First quarter
LC – Ryan Rayno 16 run (Kyla Bilyeu kick), 10:47
LC – Zane Batten 63 pass from Davin Yates (Bilyeu kick), 9:06
MNH – Lajuan McAdoo 3 run (kick failed), 4:44
Second quarter
LC – JunVontre Dillard 4 run (Bilyeu kick), 5:38
LC – Harper Butler 22 pass from Yates (Bilyeu kick), 0:59.5
Third quarter
MNH – Javion Martin 39 pass from Wyatt Coleman (pass failed), 2:50
Fourth quarter
LC – Dillard 4 run (Bilyeu kick), 10:58
MNH – McAdoo 1 run (run failed), 4:00