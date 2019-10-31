For the majority of high school football teams across Kentucky, the most important part of the regular season – district play – has come to a close.
But for Logan County, the stakes remain high as the team enters the regular season finale at South Warren on Friday. The Cougars are currently tied atop the Class 4A, District 1 standings with Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkinsville, but hope to secure the top seed heading into next week's first-round playoff games.
"The message is simple for us," Logan County coach Todd Adler said. "A lot of people are worried about the district standings and how they'll finish as far as the one-seed, two-seed, three-seed, but for us, we have the advantage right now of winning this game and we're the one-seed, but at the same time we're not putting all of our focus on this because this is the last opportunity that we're going to get to have preparation for the playoffs and we want to use South Warren to get us better prepared for that."
Earlier this season, Logan County beat Madisonville-North Hopkins 26-24 with a touchdown on the final play. The Cougars lost to Hopkinsville the following week 21-6 and the Maroons beat the Tigers 20-18. Now, all three sit at 3-1 in the district standings.
The top seed will host Calloway County in the first round of the postseason. The Lakers' only win this season came against district opponent Hopkins County Central.
Following Week 10 games, Logan County had the upper hand in the standings with 14 tiebreaker points from victories over opponents with the four best records. Madisonville-North Hopkins had 11 points and Hopkinsville had 10 points.
Madisonville-North Hopkins hosts Mayfield (8-1) and Hopkinsville hosts Paducah Tilghman (7-2) on Friday.
"All three teams in this tie in our district are forced to kind of go after this game chasing the No. 1 seed and that's very risky at the same time because you could ultimately – if the puzzle doesn't fall your way – you could ultimately play a tough game Week 10, a tough game the first round of the playoffs and then, if you win that game, a tough game the second round of the playoffs," Adler said.
South Warren is the No. 2 seed in Class 5A, District 2 and knows it will be hosting Greenwood – a team the Spartans beat 36-18 two weeks ago – next Friday to open the postseason, but South Warren coach Brandon Smith is planning to enter this Friday with a competitive mindset and a desire to continue improving.
"Our goal is not this week. Our goal is the playoffs and to make a run," he said. "Week 10 is always, for me and my perspective, always kind of an awkward week, but everybody is still competitive, everybody still wants to win."
Logan County is coming off a record-setting win over Calloway County last week. In the victory, Tyler Ezell completed 13-of-30 passes for 193 yards and six touchdowns. Anthony Woodard caught six passes for 152 yards and five scores. Ezell and Woodard's touchdown numbers were both program single-game records.
Ezell now has 2,140 yards and 33 touchdowns on 136-of-225 passing this season. Woodard has been the primary beneficiary of that with 696 yards and 14 touchdowns on 36 receptions. The Cougars have five other players with at least 10 receptions this season.
"I'm watching all of those guys and I'm really impressed with the players that they've got, especially the skill guys, and it starts with the quarterback. He's outstanding," Smith said. "We haven't really seen anybody like him this year. I think he's been starting for three years or something close to that and his confidence level on the field and really his pocket presence is what I think makes him so special, and his ability to adapt and create on the run.
"Then you take that and put a bunch of good athletes around him that are good in space and it's easy to see why they're winning and why they're so effective."
South Warren has Mason Willingham, who took over as starting quarterback in place of injured Caden Veltkamp in Week 6. Willingham has 519 yards and six touchdowns on 47-of-92 passing. His main two targets the past two games have been Jantzen Dunn and Chidi Afam, who have combined for 194 yards and four touchdowns during that stretch. Kobe Martin has also had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.
Friday will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2014. The Spartans lead the all-time series 3-1 and the Cougars' only win came in 2011 when the South Warren program was in its infancy.
"It's going to be a challenge for our program and a challenge I would say three or four years ago we weren't ready to accept. I think our program is getting to where it needs to be to extend those challenges and play high-quality opponents like South Warren," Adler said. "This is a big opportunity, not just for the playoffs going forward and the seeding, but just for confidence of our kids overall, just to show if they're ready to play with the big boys or do we still have some work to do? I think this will be an eye-opening game for our program in a positive way."
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.
