Logan County's final regular–season game – a 66-50 win at Cumberland County – proved beneficial for the Cougars when the Region 4 Boys' Basketball Tournament started at E.A. Diddle Arena on Tuesday.
Logan County was paired with the Panthers in the opening round and wasted no time in pulling ahead. Logan County scored the first 15 points and cruised to a 79-58 victory for the program's 24th straight win.
"I thought it helped us," Logan County coach John Tinsley said. "Just playing them recently, I think our guys knew what we had to do and I thought we were really focused the first eight minutes."
Logan County (28-3) forced 13 turnovers in the opening period and scored 17 of its 22 points off of Cumberland County (7-22) miscues to take a 16-point lead into the second quarter.
Dalton Thompson opened the contest with a layup and the Cougars continued to score the game's first 15 points before a layup from Ty Seay at the 3:26 mark. Thompson had seven points in the frame on 3-of-3 shooting from the field, while Anthony Woodard led Logan County with eight points, including a dunk – his second of the game – in the final minute of the quarter to make it 22-6. Woodard had five steals in the frame.
A 12-0 run started on back-to-back 3-pointers from Dawson Smith and Grant Thrasher got the Panthers within seven in the first three minutes of the second quarter, but Logan County responded with a 10-2 run to go up 37-22. The Cougars finished with its second straight 22-point frame to take a 44-26 lead into halftime. Jay Hardison, who had just four points in the entire District 13 Tournament, recorded all nine of his points in the quarter and Jose Nazario had 10 of his game-high 20 points during the eight-minute stretch.
"It feels good," Hardison said. "I've just got to give credit to my teammates because they were finding me whenever I was hot."
Nazario added six rebounds, five assists and five steals in the game. Thompson had 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists, Dylan Basham had 12 points and Woodard had 10 points, six assists and five steals.
"Since our first day, our first thing that we focused (on) is defense," Nazario said. "Defense first, then offense, because defense will let us run the offense better and push the ball. That's our specialty – the defense."
Despite leading wire-to-wire and posting large scoring runs, Logan County was never able to pull ahead enough to force a running clock in the second half. Cumberland County outscored the Cougars 20-16 in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 14 at 60-46 after three quarters, before Logan County finished off the 79-58 victory with a 19-point fourth quarter.
Dawson Smith led Cumberland County with 18 points, Seay had 15 points and Cameron Owlsey had 12 points and nine rebounds. The Panthers were making the program's first appearance in the Region 4 Tournament since 2009, when current coach Kurtis Claywell was a senior on the team coached by current Warren East coach Brandon Combs.
"It had been 11 years since Cumberland County had made it here and the community couldn't be more proud of what these guys have done," Claywell said. " ... It could have been easy to give up, but to battle to get here – we kind of have a new expectation of what we can do moving forward."
Logan County's victory sets up a semifinal game against Bowling Green on Monday at 6 p.m. The Cougars haven't lost since a 71-61 decision Dec. 21 against Eastern in the Twin Lakes Classic at Clinton County and have a perfect 18-0 record against Region 4 teams. Logan County didn't play the Purples – or two-time defending Region 4 champion Warren Central – in the regular season.
"I've heard all year about Bowling Green. They're very good. I've heard all year about Warren Central. They're very good," Tinsley said. "I think we've won 24 in a row, so they're going to have to prepare for us and we're going to have to prepare for them. It is what it is. It's going to be two great teams going at it. I think it's going to come down to which team has the most heart, and we've got a lot of heart."
CCHS 6 20 20 12 – 58
LCHS 22 22 16 19 – 79
CCHS – Smith 18, Seay 15, Owsley 12, Perdue 8, Thrasher 3, Duvall 2.
LCHS – Nazario 20, Thompson 16, Basham 12, Woodard 10, Hardison 9, Vick 9, Griggs 3.
