Logan County scored 41 first-half points on the way to a 55-28 win at Russellville on Friday.
Tyler Ezell got the Cougars on the board with 7:26 to play in the first quarter with an 18-yard pass to Braxton Baptiste to make it 7-0, before Logan County extended the lead to 14-0 later in the quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run from Gary Hardy.
Russellville cut Logan County’s lead in half with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Lennon Ries to Josh Allen, but the Cougars then produced 27 unanswered points.
Ezell scored on a 53-yard run to start the stretch with 9:50 to play in the half. It was followed by a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Blake, a 4-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Woodard and a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Sells to make it 41-7.
Logan County added a touchdown 16 seconds into the second half with a 55-yard run from Hardy. Russellville scored 14 straight points, coming from a 1-yard Ries run and a 26-yard pass from Ries to Jackson Hampton, making it 48-21.
Logan County added a touchdown with 2:09 to play on a 16-yard run from Ryan Rayno. The Cougars finished with 496 yards – 138 passing and 358 rushing. Ezell finished with 12 completions for 126 yards and four touchdowns. Hardy ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts.
Logan County improved to 4-0 with the win and will host Greenwood next week. Russellville fell to 0-4 and is scheduled to travel to Franklin-Simpson next week.
Hart County 47,
Butler County 34
Hart County outscored Butler County 33-14 in the first half before holding off the Bears for a 47-34 victory.
Hart County opened the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown run from Alex Ford and Butler County evened the score with a 10-yard Jagger Henderson run 4:30 later.
The Raiders took a 13-6 lead with a 5-yard touchdown run from Julian Barbour later in the opening frame and Butler County took its first lead early in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Henderson to Solomon Flener, making it 14-13 after a pass from Henderson to Zak Silcox on the two-point conversion.
Hart County scored 27 unanswered points, starting on an 11-yard touchdown run from Chandler Hudgins. Hayden Beldon followed with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Devin Roten and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Roten to make it 33-14 at halftime. The Raiders scored the only points of the third quarter with a 7-yard run from Beldon.Butler County scored 20 points in the fourth quarter on a 54-yard pass from Henderson to Flener, a 10-yard pass from Henderson to Brody Hunt and a 2-yard run from Henderson. Henderson finished with 19 completions for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
Hart County added a touchdown in the final frame of the 47-34 win on 31-yard run from Jordan Bradley. The Raiders finished with 486 yards of offense in the win. Bradley rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries and Beldon completed five passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
The Raiders improved to 3-1 and will travel to Glasgow for Week 5. Butler County fell to 1-3 and will travel to McLean County next week.
Hancock County 36, Edmonson County 27
Hancock County beat Edmonson County 36-27 for its first win of the season Friday.
Xander Early got the Hornets first score with a 12-yard touchdown run, before the Wildcats took the lead on an 88-yard kickoff return from Chance Lucas that made it 7-6. A high Edmonson County snap went out of the end zone to give Hancock County back the lead, 8-7, and the Hornets added to it later in the first quarter with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Cole Dixon to Noah Mize to make it 15-7.Hancock County went up 29-7 with 6:46 to play in the half with an Early touchdown run and a Tristan Robbins 12-yard touchdown run, before Lucas threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Brock Stethen to make it 29-13 at halftime.
Isaiah Johnson got the Wildcats within eight points with a 50-yard touchdown run with 3:18 to play in the third, but that’s as close as Edmonson County got in the 36-27 defeat.
Robbins added a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth and Isaiah Johnson scored on a 26-yard run later in the game to close out the scoring.
Hancock County moved to 1-3 and will travel to Barren County next week. Edmonson County fell to 1-3 and will travel to Metcalfe County next week.{&end}
