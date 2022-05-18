Logan County's baseball team held off host Franklin-Simpson for a 7-6 win in the District 13 championship Tuesday.
Davin Yates went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in a run, Connor Binkley homered and tallied three RBIs and Brady Hinton notched a double and two RBIs in the win. Kade Wall also drove in a run for the Cougars.
Yates earned the win in relief, allowing one run over 2 1/3 innings while striking out three.
Logan County (23-9) and Franklin-Simpson (19-15) both advance to next week's Region 4 tournament.
Glasgow 11, ACS 6
Glasgow's Jackson Poland went 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and two runs batted in as the Scotties downed Allen County-Scottsville 11-6 in the District 15 tournament semifinals Tuesday at Monroe County High School.
Hunter Scott was 3-for-5 with four RBIs, Camron Hayden went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Zachary Poole was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Ashton Cerwinske was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Connor Davis added an RBI in the win.
Cerwinske pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing six runs (two earned) while striking out 11.
Glasgow (16-14) was set to face Barren County in the District 15 championship Wednesday at Monroe County.
Softball
Butler County 6, Edmonson County 1
Parker Willoughby went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs to pace host Butler County to a 6-1 win over Edmonson County in the District 12 tournament semifinals Tuesday.
Mia Thomas was 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI, Carley Jones went 2-for-4, and Addison Miller and Karrington Hunt chipped in with an RBI apiece for the Lady Bears.
Avery Gleason fired a complete game to earn the win, allowing just an unearned run off three hits while striking out three.
Butler County (18-15) will host Trinity (Whitesville) for the District 12 championship Thursday.
Greenwood 16, Russellville 3
Greenwood's Cali Huff homered twice and added two doubles as part of a 4-for-4 day at the plate to lead the visiting Lady Gators to a 16-3 win in five innings over Russellville on Tuesday.
Huff finished with six runs batted in. Josi Morrison was 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBIs, Allyson Smith went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Lydia Kirby tallied a solo home run, and Caitlyn Oliver and Mallory Jones each drove in a run in the win.
Abigail Byrd pitched a complete game for the win, allowing three runs over five innings while striking out six.
Greenwood (29-6) visits Logan County on Thursday.
Russellville (21-11) will be at Franklin-Simpson for a District 13 tournament semifinal game Friday.
Warren East 3, Central Hardin 0
Warren East starting pitcher Emma Markham fired a two-hit shutout to pace the host Lady Raiders to a 3-0 win over Central Hardin on Tuesday.
Markham allowed just the two hits and two walks while fanning eight over seven innings.
Haylie Brasel was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Lydia Jones went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Addison Lee added an RBI in the win.
Warren East (22-9-1) faces Lafayette in the Manual Showcase at the University of Louisville on Friday.
Barren County 5, Bowling Green 4
Kynlee Sentle went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in two runs to boost homestanding Barren County to a 5-4 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Katie Murphy drove in two runs and Mia Long added an RBI for the Trojanettes.
Lilie Broady pitched a complete game for the win, allowing four runs (one earned) off five hits. She struck out three.
Barren County (20-8-1) is at Somerset on Thursday.
Bowling Green (10-14) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.