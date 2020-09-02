RUSSELLVILLE – In Todd Adler's four seasons as Logan County's head coach, he hasn't had to worry much about who was going to be his quarterback.
But Tyler Ezell, who threw for 81 touchdowns and nearly 7,500 yards in four years, won't be taking the field this fall after graduating earlier this year.
Instead, the Cougars are turning to Braxton Baptiste and Corbin Rayno, who are competing to get the most reps at the position and who have both impressed Adler so far.
"Both of those guys are competing and they're doing a good job at it and they're both so different in what they can bring to our team," Adler said. "Braxton is a bigger, stronger, faster kid that can add the versatility of running and Corbin is probably the better thrower.
"They're competing. We'll continue to get the most out of them and there may be games where we use both of them. That's something I like about our team – hey, it's not who's starting, it's about who's finishing the game. That's important."
Baptiste, a senior, comes in with more experience after serving as Ezell's backup last season. He threw for 163 yards on 11-of-27 passing and was also the team's fourth-leading rusher with 127 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.
"I can throw it pretty good, but also I like to run in between tackles. I'm not afraid to get hit," Baptiste said. "I think Corbin has a heck of an arm and he can put the ball where it needs to be."
Rayno is entering his sophomore year after appearing in three games last fall. He attempted three passes, completing two for 18 yards.
"He's going to be a big part of our team – both of them are," Adler said. They're competing, having fun and we're going to continue to learn and get the offense running as smooth as we possibly can with the amount of time we've had to practice."
Whoever is in will have plenty of weapons to work with, starting with Anthony "Rooster" Woodard, who had 44 receptions for 818 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Woodard currently hold offers from Eastern Kentucky, Missouri State, Murray State and UT Martin.
"They're both good quarterbacks, they both know what they're doing and I feel comfortable with either one of them, if you ask me," Woodard said. "I don't think there's a problem with either one of them. They both have good arms and I think they both could fill the spot."
The Cougars also return Jaden Sells and Maurice Gordon, who combined for 661 yards and nine touchdowns on 40 receptions in 2019. Adler said Logan County's moved Zach Yates from the offensive line to running back to replace Gary Hardy, and said Ryan Rayno has the potential for a breakout season. Adler also has high expectations for Wyatt Blake.
Logan County has put up no shortage of points in recent years. Last year, the Cougars averaged 37.3 points per game – the sixth-best mark in Class 4A. In 2018, Logan County averaged 39.7 and in 2017 they averaged 32.9. Similar expectations remain this fall, even with a change at QB.
"Nothing less than that," Baptiste said. "We're wanting to put up as many points as we can and I think we've got the talent to do that this year and go as far as we want."
Adler is excited about his offensive and defensive lines after not losing anyone from last year. It's a group that includes Thomas Kash, Jonah Oliver, Keyton Jenkins, Isaac Poe, Logan Day and Logan Gipson. Adler said each has grown two or three inches and put on about 35 pounds.
Woodard is expected to be a big piece of the secondary, while Yates returns at middle linebacker after leading the team with 70 tackles in 2019, including 10 for a loss. Logan County is still looking for a replacement at linebacker for Carson Bradley and Hardy, and Adler is hoping to learn more about the position now that the team can practice in pads. The Cougars are also looking for a replacement for Xavier Evans at cornerback.
"We're going to start out next week like a scrimmage. We're going to find out what's wrong with us, where we're lacking in and go from there," Adler said. "It's going to be a process. We're going to try to learn some things about some guys, put some guys in some positions and see where we can go."
The Cougars open the season against Russellville, then head to Greenwood. Logan County opens Class 4A, District 1 play Sept. 25 against Madisonville-North Hopkins and will host Hopkinsville the following week. The three have battled for the district crown the last three seasons. Logan County also has nondistrict matchups against Franklin-Simpson, South Warren and Warren East, to go along with district games at Hopkins County Central and Calloway County.
"We have a lot of expectations," Woodard said. "The goal is to win every game. We don't know what happens, we can't predict what's going to happen, but we're going into every game with the mindset to win."
LOGAN COUNTY 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 11 – vs. Russellville
Sept. 18 – at Greenwood
Sept. 25 – vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins
Oct. 2 – vs. Hopkinsville
Oct. 9 – at Franklin-Simpson
Oct. 16 – at Hopkins County Central
Oct. 23 – at Calloway County
Oct. 30 – vs. South Warren
Nov. 6 – vs. Warren East
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.