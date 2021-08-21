Logan County came in like a wrecking ball against host Warren East in Friday night's J Allen Builders Bowl nightcap at Raider Stadium.
The Cougars scored on all five of their first-half possessions, then tallied another touchdown on their first drive of the second half for good measure on the way to a 37-0 shutout victory in the season opener for both teams.
"We came out hot and heavy tonight," Logan County senior running back Wyatt Blake said. "It was in our head that everybody bet against us. We were the underdog tonight."
Logan County (1-0) devised a bit of trickery to open the game, with Blake dashing 21 yards on the first play from scrimmage on a double reverse. Cougars junior running back Ryan Rayno took the next handoff 39 yards straight up the gut, and three plays later Rayno was in the end zone with a 3-yard touchdown run.
"We've got a young bunch, so we wanted something to kind of motivate them and spark some energy for us," Logan County coach Todd Adler said. "Luckily we had a trick play to start the game and it was all kind of systems go from there. The energy was with us all night. Our sidelines did a great job of hyping up and having some energy there. Our fans ... we brought a good crowd tonight and our kids fed off of it."
After forcing Warren East (0-1) to punt on a three-and-out series, the Cougars needed just five plays to double their lead. Logan County quarterback Corbin Rayno found Harper Butler for a 36-yard completion and two plays later Blake punched through a gap in the middle for a 21-yard touchdown run.
"The offensive linemen tonight did a phenomenal job," Blake said. "They opened up every hole and I can't get enough credit to Ryan (Rayno). He ran the ball hard and he ran downhill. That was the best I've ever seen him do it. He's just going to get better and better from here."
After Warren East's ensuing drive stalled on a fourth-and-3 at the Logan 24-yard line, the Cougars put together an 11-play, 76-yard drive capped by Mattia Giubilato's 38-yard field goal with 11:18 left in the first half to take a 17-0 lead.
Logan was right back at it on its next drive, with Ryan Rayno finishing off six-play drive with a 16-yard touchdown run.
The Raiders answered with their best drive of the night, marching 57 yards in 11 plays down to the Cougars' 17 before the drive stalled out.
The Cougars didn't let up, as five plays later Ryan Rayno broke loose again for a 69-yard touchdown run.
"There's nothing like it," Rayno said of his long run. "I tucked it and whenever you get to the secondary, it's a foot race between you and the linebackers. I mean, there's just an adrenaline about it. You just keep getting faster."
Rayno had 186 of his game-high 195 rushing yards by halftime. He also had a 10-yard reception to tally 205 yards of total offense.
"Our line has been communicating a lot better the last two weeks," Rayno said. "They've just been opening up the gaps like you wouldn't believe, from a running back's standpoint. They've just made it easy for the running backs."
Up 30-0 at halftime, the Cougars came up with one last big defensive stand to open the second half when freshman defensive back Hunter Holloway picked off Ghee's deep pass at the Logan 18. With Corbin Rayno sitting out the second half nursing a sore foot, backup QB Davin Yates directed a 10-play touchdown drive capped by Jesse Buchanan's 7-yard touchdown run that started the running clock.
Logan County finished with 373 rushing yards and passed for 86 in the win.
"We controlled the line of scrimmage and that was a goal coming into tonight," Adler said. "Our running backs took care of the football and hit the holes hard."
Warren East totaled just 157 yards of offense, with running back Quinton Hollis accounting for most of that with 122 rushing yards. The Raiders also committed two turnovers.
"We've got a lot of things to work on, a lot of things to fix," Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. "We'll watch the film and try to get better. It's the first game and lord knows we've got a long ways to go."
Adler was mostly pleased with his team's showing on defense.
"We missed a lot of tackles, especially in the middle, but I thought our defense stayed pretty sound -- especially getting into the red zone and holding them twice," Adler said.
Logan County is back in action Aug. 27 at Christian County, while Warren East will host Ohio County.
Logan County 14 16 7 0 -- 37
Warren East 0 0 0 0 -- 0
First Quarter
LC -- Ryan Rayno 4 run (Mattia Giubilato kick), 10:06
LC -- Wyatt Blake 21 run (Giubilato kick), 6:01
Second Quarter
LC -- Giubilato 38 field goal, 11:18
LC -- Ryan Rayno 16 run (kick failed), 8:13
LC -- Ryan Rayno 69 run (Giubilato kick), 0:59
Third Quarter
LC -- Jesse Buchanan 7 run (Giubilato kick), 6:30