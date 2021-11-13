Logan County denied a potential game-tying two-point conversion with 13 seconds left to hold off Hopkinsville 39-37 in a Class 4 state football playoff second-round game Friday night in Russellville.
Hopkinsville pulled within two points on Tre Jefferson's 1-yard touchdown run, but the Cougars stopped Jefferson's subsequent run on the two-point conversion try to keep the lead and earn the win.
Logan County (9-4) led 33-17 heading into the fourth quarter, but Hopkinsville (7-5) surged back with three touchdowns in the final period. Jefferson's 33-yard touchdown pass to Daisjaun Mercer pulled the Tigers within two at 33-31 with three minutes left, but the Cougars answered with Wyatt Blake's 23-yard touchdown run with 1:46 to go.
Blake finished with 156 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Ryan Rayno had 138 rushing yards and a touchdown. Cougars quarterback Davin Yates chipped in with 68 rushing yards and a score, plus was 6-of-9 passing for 47 yards including a 15-yard TD pass to Harper Butler.
Mattia Giubilato added a 28-yard field goal for Logan County, which earned another home game and will face Spencer County this coming Friday.
Russellville 24, Crittenden County 7
Host Russellville ran for nearly 300 yards and piled up 346 yards of total offense to top Crittenden County 24-7 in a Class A state playoff second-round game on Friday.
Jovari Gamble tallied 103 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 28 carries to lead the Panthers. Russellville quarterback Lennon Ries added 110 rushing yards and a score.
The Panthers also got scoring from Jackson Hampton on a successful two-point conversion, Josh McMurry on a safety and Dustin Brown on a pair of successful point-after attempts.
Josh Todd tallied 11 tackles, Braxton Baptiste had eight tackles and Anthony Woodard picked off a pair of passes in the win.
Russellville (10-1) will host Newport Central Catholic in a third-round playoff game this coming Friday.