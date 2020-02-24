RUSSELLVILLE – Brady Griggs picked an ideal time to have what Logan County coach John Tinsley believes was the senior guard's best offensive game of the year.
Griggs scored 13 points, including seven in the first quarter, to help spark a 24-0 run as the Cougars pulled away for a 71-21 victory over Russellville in the District 13 Tournament semifinals Monday. It was the Cougars' 22nd consecutive victory.
"He really sparked the whole run tonight," Tinsley said. "Brady in the first quarter, I thought, was the most important player of the whole night. It's really good for a kid like him, too, because he's been patient, he's had a great attitude all year, he's started games, not started games and for him to come in and play like that was sensational tonight."
The Panthers (6-21) led 8-5 midway through the first quarter, before Griggs provided a spark off the Logan County (26-3) bench. Griggs came in and made a layup with 2:50 to play in the period, starting an 11-0 run to end the quarter. Griggs also banked in a 3-pointer during the stretch and added another layup that gave the Cougars a 16-8 lead at the end of the frame.
"(I'm) just coming in trying to spark something, run the floor trying to get open layups and get everybody hyped up," Griggs said.
Logan County scored the first 13 points of the second quarter – making it 24 unanswered points – to take a 29-8 lead by the 3:58 mark. Jose Nazario had eight of his game-high 23 points during the frame and Anthony Woodard capped off the Cougars' scoring in the half with an emphatic dunk. He was assessed a technical foul and a free throw from Chaun Cheaney made it 36-15 at the break.
"Defense and rebounding, brother," Tinsley said. "Twenty four to zip, so you've got to get some stops in there. We got to rolling offensively, got it going even without Jay (Hardison) tonight, we got it rolling a little bit, so that makes me feel really good."
Woodard opened the third quarter with another dunk and Logan County outscored Russellville 27-4 in the period to take a 63-19 lead into the fourth. Nazario added nine points in the period and the Cougars were able to rest their starters for the fourth quarter, where they held Russellville to just two points with a running clock in place.
Behind Nazario's 23 points and Griggs' 13 were Nathanial Vick and Dalton Thompson with eight each. The Cougars will take their 22-game winning streak back to Russellville on Friday looking to make it back-to-back District 13 titles. Logan County will face the winner of Tuesday's semifinal between Franklin-Simpson and Todd County Central.
Josh Allen had nine points for Russellville and Chaun Cheaney had eight.
RUSSELLVILLE 8 7 4 2 – 21
LOGAN COUNTY 16 20 27 8 – 71
RHS – Allen 9, Cheaney 8, Todd 2, Brown 2.
LCHS – Nazario 23, Griggs 13, Vick 8, Thompson 8, Woodard 6, Delrosal 4, Bashman 4, Sweeney 3, Hardison 1, Batten 1.
Girls
Logan County 65, Todd County Central 39
The Logan County girls' basketball team handled Todd County Central twice in the regular season, and had no trouble with the Lady Rebels in the third meeting, either.
The Lady Cougars scored 22 points in the first quarter Tuesday in the District 13 semifinals at Russellville on the way to a 65-39 victory over the Lady Rebels.
"I told the girls after the game that they played four quarters of basketball," Logan County coach Finley Baird said. "They played team basketball, they executed things well. When we called offenses they went through and played good defense – that's always important, playing good defense, getting lots of turnovers and steals and scoring on the other end."
Logan County (14-16) turned defense into offense early, forcing seven first-quarter turnovers to help create points in transition. The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 10-2 lead with the help of two 3-pointers from Addie White before a timeout from Todd County Central coach Scott Fleming.
Peyton Vanzant added a steal and layup after the timeout and Paige Vanzant knocked down two 3-pointers later in the frame to help give Logan County a 22-8 lead heading to the second.
"That's something that I told them in the beginning – 'Let's get out quick, score quick baskets because it could go other way,' " Baird said. "Todd County had nothing to lose tonight and I thought they came out and played with great intensity and my girls went out and they executed well and they were hungry for it, especially those seniors. Our starting five is seniors, so I think they wanted to make a statement and go out and play hard and win the first round so we can be in the championship game."
Paige Vanzant finished with a game-high 19 points, while Kennedy Nichols had 13, White had 12 and Peyton Vanzant had 11 for the Lady Cougars.
Todd County Central used a 9-0 run in the second quarter, started by a 3-pointer from Lucy Chester, to cut the deficit to seven with 3:23 to play in the quarter. Chester had six points in the quarter and 15 in the game to lead the Lady Rebels.
Logan County outscored Todd County Central 7-3 in the rest of the half to take a 31-20 lead into halftime.
White made her third 3-pointer to open the second half and Logan County continued on a 9-0 run to take a 20-point lead with 5:57 to play in the period. The Lady Cougars ended the third up 48-28 and outscored the Lady Rebels 17-11 in the fourth to close out the 65-39 victory.
"We knew we had to play hard the whole game," Paige Vanzant said. "We had to keep that same intensity to keep scoring because we knew if we kept a fast pace they wouldn't be able to keep up."
Logan County, the winner of back-to-back District 13 titles, will face the winner of Tuesday's semifinal between Russellville and Franklin-Simpson in Thursday's championship game at Russellville.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 8 12 8 11 – 39
LOGAN COUNTY 22 9 17 17 – 65
TCCHS – Chester 15, Taylor 8, Leavell 6, Johnson 4, Simons 2, Foster 2, Williams 2.
LCHS – Pa. Vanzant 19, Nichols 13, White 12, Pe. Vanzant 11, Christian 6, Costello 4.
