RUSSELLVILLE -- Four first-half turnovers is never ideal, particularly in the state football playoffs.
It certainly wasn't something Logan County coach Todd Adler envisioned when he was prepping the Cougars for a rematch against visiting Hopkinsville in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday night, but that's what he got.
And here's the kicker -- it didn't matter. Logan County overcame that heap of misfortune with a resiliency that couldn't be shaken, bottling up the Tigers with a stout defense and dominating time of possession in the second half to claim a 21-7 victory.
"I don't think we've turned the ball over four times in a game all year long," Adler said. "Credit Hopkinsville's defense, they played their tails off and created some of those turnovers and put us in some bad situations, but for us to respond from that, still being up 14-7 at halftime and then kind of controlling the second half at the line of scrimmage running the football kind of put us in a good spot."
Logan County (11-1) used a heavy dose of senior running back Ryan Rayno to get it done. Rayno finished with 253 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 32 carries to pace the Cougars.
Logan County had little trouble moving the ball, piling up 387 yards of total offense -- with 327 yards coming on 54 carries. Holding onto that ball proved a little trickier in the first two quarters. Three lost fumbles and an interception slowed the Cougars in the first two quarters, but not completely.
On the game's opening drive, Logan County needed just seven plays to move 62 yards for a quick touchdown as Cougars quarterback Davin Yates capped it with a 16-yard TD run.
The early part of the game looked like a repeat of the regular-season matchup -- Logan County won 49-28 on Sept. 23 -- when the Tigers answered that opening score with one of their own when Tigers quarterback Zach Moss connected with Daisjaun Mercer on a 9-yard touchdown pass to finish off an 11-play, 65-yard drive to knot the score at 7.
Hopkinsville (6-6) had chances to move ahead after that, forcing the first fumble on Logan's next possession before missing on a partially blocked 41-yard field goal try.
After another fumble stalled the Cougars' next drive, Hopkinsville gave the ball back when Logan County's Chandler Snorton picked off a pass in the end zone.
The Cougars took the lead for good in the second quarter when Rayno finished off a 28-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Rayno was just getting warmed up, as he stayed busy throughout the game.
"Ryan, he's a great dude -- I love playing in the backfield with him," Yates said. 'I know any time I hand it off to him, he's going to get positive yards. He'll find a way. He just has that grit in him that not many people have. It's just crazy, the type of work he puts in."
Snorton's second interception of the game set up Logan County's final score in the third quarter. Starting at their own 23, the Cougars burned nearly five minutes off the game clock with a methodical 11-play drive capped by Rayno's 2-yard touchdown run that put his team up 21-7 with 7:30 to play.
With the win, Logan County gets a chance to host another playoff game with next week's third-round matchup against Louisville Central.
"Another opportunity to play, especially in front of our home crowd," Adler said. "Hopefully we can rest up, get some of these bumps and bruises that we got healed up. We still haven't played our best football consistently -- we've seen spurts of good football, but we haven't seen consistent good football. We're running out of weeks to do that, so hopefully we can get it done this week."
HHS 7 0 0 0 -- 7
LCHS 7 7 0 7 -- 21
First quarter
LCHS -- Davin Yates 16 run (Kyla Bilyeu kick), 9:53
HHS -- Daisjaun Mercer 9 pass from Zach Moss (Moss kick), 5:15
Second quarter
LCHS -- Ryan Rayno 2 run (Bilyeu kick), 6:12
Fourth quarter
LCHS -- Rayno 2 run (Bilyeu kick), 7:30