Logan County’s season is still perfect.
Trailing by two points with the last seconds running off the clock, Cougars quarterback Tyler Ezell lofted a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Sells at the buzzer as Logan County rallied for a 26-24 win over homestanding Madisonville-North Hopkins on Friday night.
Ezell had a huge game for the Cougars, completing 17-of-33 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Ezell also rushed for 46 yards and another score for Logan County (6-0).
Madisonville-North Hopkins (5-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead at halftime before the Cougars got rolling in the second half.
Ezell connected with Braxton Baptiste for a 27-yard touchdown pass to cut the Maroons’ lead to six in the third quarter. Then after Madisonville answered with a touchdown, Ezell broke free for a 21-yard touchdown run and hooked up with Sells on a two-point conversion pass to trim the deficit to 17-14.
Just over a minute later, Ezell put his team up 20-17 with a 27-yard touchdown strike to Anthony Woodward.
The Maroons answered as Jeriah Hightower (44 carries, 307 yards) popped free for a 6-yard touchdown to put his team back up 24-20 with just 51 seconds to go, setting up Ezell’s last-second TD throw to Sells for the win.
Sells finished with five catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Logan County returns to action Oct. 3 at Hopkinsville.
LC 0 0 20 6 – 26
MNH 3 7 7 7 – 24
First Quarter
MNH – Simen Lend 25 field goal, 1:11
Second Quarter
MNH – Deljuan Johnson 9 pass from Hayden Reynolds (Lind kick), 1:28
Third Quarter
LC – Braxton Baptiste 27 pass from Tyler Ezell (kick failed), 9:24
MNH – Lajuan MacAdoo 20 pass from Reynolds (Lind kick), 7:10
LC – Ezell 21 run (Jaden Sells pass from Ezell), 6:13
LC – Anthony Woodard 27 pass from Ezell (kick blocked), 5:01
Fourth Quarter
MNH – Jeriah Hightower 6 run (Lind kick), 0:51
LC – Sells 31 pass from Ezell, 0:00
Russell County 51, Warren Central 22
Host Russell County kept Warren Central winless with a 51-22 victory Friday night.
Dragons quarterback Trent Leach tallied three touchdown passes in the losing effort, connecting with Justin Borden, Tay Smith and DeAngelo Patterson on scoring strikes.
Warren Central (0-6) hosts Warren East on Oct. 3.
WC 0 8 8 6 – 22
RC 16 29 6 0 – 51
Hancock County 37, Butler County 8
Visiting Hancock County picked up a 37-8 win over Butler County on Friday night.
The Bears got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by Austin Mahaney, but it wasn’t enough.
Mahaney finished with a team-high 52 rushing yards. Bears quarterback Jagger Henderson was 13-of-25 passing for 151 yards. Brody Hunt had four catches for 69 yards for Butler County (1-5), which hosts Todd County Central on Oct. 11.
HC 9 14 7 7 – 37
BC 0 0 8 0 – 8
First Quarter
HC – Logan Willis 50 fumble return (Payden Layne kick), 5:39
HC – Safety, 4:48
Second Quarter
HC – Cole Dixon 1 run (Moritz Pfannschmidt kick), 8:04
HC – Xander Early 7 run (Pfannschmidt kick), 0:42
Third Quarter
BC – Austin Mahaney 9 run (Solomon Flener pass from Jagger Henderson), 8:27
HC – Early 6 run (Pfannschmidt kick), 7:50
Fourth Quarter
HC – Early 35 run (Pfannschmidt kick), 11:51
Somerset 64, Russellville 12
Host Somerset rolled to a 64-12 win over Russellville on Friday night.
Panthers quarterback Lennon Ries had two touchdown passes in the losing effort. Ries connected with Josh Allen on an 18-yard scoring strike in the second quarter, then later found Chevis Elliott for a 6-yard TD pass.
Russellville (0-6) hosts Fulton County on Oct. 4.
