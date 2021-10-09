Visiting Logan County rallied for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take down district rival Madisonville-North Hopkins 31-13 in football action Friday night.
The Cougars trailed 13-10 entering the fourth quarter, but went ahead for good on Wyatt Blake's 4-yard touchdown run with 10:54 to play. Blake added a 41-yard rushing touchdown and Ryan Rayno finished off the outburst with a 12-yard touchdown run for Logan County (6-1 overall, 3-0 Class 4A, District 1).
Blake finished with 119 rushing yard and two touchdowns, plus added three catches for 37 yards. Rayno had 82 rushing yards and a score, and tallied a 52-yard reception.
Owensboro Catholic 48, Butler County 12
Host Owensboro Catholic claimed a 48-12 win over Class 2A, District 2 rival Butler County on Friday.
Jagger Henderson was 19-of-34 passing for 198 yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Bears. He also rushed for 37 yards. Colton Dunnells had 66 rushing yards and a touchdown, Solomon Flener finished with eight catches for 110 yards, Zack Silcox had four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown, and Keagen Grubb tallied three catches for 45 yards.
Defensively, Landon Binion led the Bears with 11 tackles and Gage Beasley added eight stops. Lonnie Phelps and Luke Laughing each had an inteception.
Butler County (4-3, 1-2) returns to action at home Oct. 15 against Todd County Central.
Also for the Cougars, JunVontre Dillard had 47 yards rushing and a touchdown, Zane Batten tallied five catches for 71 yards and quarterback Davin Yates was 9-of-16 passing for 103 yards.
On defense, Elijah Hawkins tallied a team high 8 1/2 tackles and Yates had seven tackles and an interception.
Logan County is back in action Oct. 15 at Russellville.