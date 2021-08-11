RUSSELLVILLE – The Logan County football turnaround has been well documented.
After 42 consecutive losses spanning from the end of the 2012 season until the final game of the 2016 season, the Cougars reeled off 29 wins over the next three years leading into an anything-but-normal 2020 season, where the program went 5-4.
Logan County is hoping to continue its recent winning ways in 2021 but will be relying on plenty of youth to do that.
“(A winning culture has) helped them a whole lot. They want it, and they’re trying to do the things to do it. It’s just going to be, ‘Hey, are they going to be mature enough and experienced enough to do it yet?’ “Logan County coach Todd Adler said. “ ... Just getting the green wore off of these guys and getting out and getting experience is what we’re looking forward to.”
The Cougars enter the fall with just six seniors on their roster – Wyatt Blake, Jesse Buchanan, Zackary Dennis, Cade Johnson, Keaton Slaughter and John Ross Terry.
Blake was a do-it-all player for Logan County last year. He led the team with 653 yards and three touchdowns on 87 rushing attempts, had seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown and even completed 15 of 24 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Blake was also the team’s third-leading tackler with 52 – including five for loss – while also recovering two fumbles and recording an interception.
“Right now, I’m trying to put everything on me,” Blake said. “I want to be the best leader I can be and make sure I take care of all my teammates, make sure everything’s done right and we’re clicking on all cylinders.”
While Blake shouldered much of the load last year, Adler sees a number of other potential playmakers on his squad, like receiver/defensive back Zane Batten, running back/defensive back Ryan Rayno, quarterback Corbin Rayno, quarterback/receiver/defensive back Davin Yates, receiver/defensive back Jack Delaney, receiver/defensive back Harper Butler and receiver/defensive back Dayton Blackford. Adler also believes he’s got one of the biggest offensive and defensive lines he’s had at Logan County.
Yates threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns on 24 of 37 passing last year and also rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on 35 attempts. He also had 28 tackles and three interceptions – including a pick six – on the other side of the ball. Corbin Rayno threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 24 of 53 passing.
Ryan Rayno is back as the team’s second-leading rusher last year with 259 yards and five touchdowns on 55 carries, while also catching four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.
“We are dual threats,” Ryan Rayno said. “Our quarterback, Corbin Rayno, he’s getting around to running the ball some more, so we have some QB run plays. Our line can hold up if we have to throw it, but I think we have a really strong running back corps and I think that’s what’s going to stand out for us this year.”
The young Cougars – two-thirds of the team’s roster on the KHSAA website are freshmen or sophomores – will have plenty of chances to step up catching the ball. Logan County no longer has its two leading receivers from the last two years in Anthony Woodard and Jaden Sells.
“We’ve got some guys that can make some plays, but they’re just trying to get used to that role of being the guy,” Adler said. “All of them got potential, but we’ll see who can actually step up under the lights and make the plays.”
Adler says the biggest strengths of his team he’s seen leading into the season are its discipline and its work ethic, and that “competing at a high level” will be its biggest key against older competition.
“It’s their time to shine, it’s their position,” the sixth-year Logan County head coach said. “They can’t use that youth as an excuse.”
The young Cougars will be tested with “the toughest schedule we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Adler says. Logan County faces Warren East, Christian County, Russellville, Franklin-Simpson and Greenwood, before opening up Class 4A, District 1 play at Hopkinsville. After continuing district play against Hopkins County Central, Madisonville-North Hopkins and Calloway County, the Cougars will host South Warren.
It’s a schedule Adler believes will make his team better, which is why he’s looking forward to seeing his players’ growth from the beginning of the season to the end.
“These guys are continuing to get better each and every day, and that’s kind of our mindset and focus right now. Seeing their growth and measuring it from July 12 to October, November is going to be our test. That’s what I’m looking forward to seeing,” Adler said. “These guys are working hard, they’re getting out here and getting better every single day and we’ll see what we’ve got on the field.”
LOGAN COUNTY 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 – at Warren East
Aug. 27 – at Christian County
Sept. 3 – at Russellville
Sept. 10 – vs. Franklin-Simpson
Sept. 17 – vs. Greenwood
Sept. 24 – at Hopkinsville
Oct. 1 – vs. Hopkins County Central
Oct. 8 – at Madisonville-North Hopkins
Oct. 22 – vs. Calloway County
Oct. 29 – vs. South Warren{&end}