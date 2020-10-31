Visiting Logan County put away Hopkins County Central early for a 42-16 football victory on Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars built a 28-point halftime led, then were up by 42 before HCC scored the game's final 16 points.
Logan County's Ryan Rayno finished with four touchdowns in the game. Rayno rushed for 81 yards and three TDs, plus hauled in a 48-yard touchdown pass from Davin Yates (9-of-10 passing for 109 yards). Yates also had a rushing touchdown.
The Cougars' Anthony Woodward opened the scoring with a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Logan County (4-2) tallied five interceptions in the game, with three by Aaron Hinton and two for Yates.
The Cougars are scheduled to host Warren East in their regular-season finale Nov. 6.
Butler County 44, Ohio County 34
Butler County quarterback Jagger Henderson threw four touchdown passes as the visiting Bears earned a 44-34 win Friday.
Henderson was 8 of 16 passing for 138 yards and four TDs. Luke Laughing had three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, while Henderson also connected with Solomon Flener on a 34-yard TD, Josh Morris for an 11-yard TD and Jordan Todd on a 6-yard scoring strike.
Todd had a big night running the ball with 12 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Colton Dunnells also went over 100 yards rushing with 102 and a touchdown. The Bears, who snapped a five-game losing streak, finished with 404 yards of total offense.
Butler County (2-5) is set to visit Webster County on Nov. 6 in its regular-season finale.
Russellville 21, Fulton County 20
Visiting Russellville made a one-point halftime lead stand up by shutting down Fulton County over the final two quarters for a 21-20 win Friday.
Xavier Coleman had a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter to provide the final points for the Panthers.
Russellville (4-3) is set to wrap up its regular season Nov. 6 at home against Todd County Central.
