RUSSELLVILLE -- Davin Yates presents quite the dilemma for Logan County.
On the one hand, Yates is the Cougars' most experienced and proven quarterback -- an accurate passer with plenty of arm strength.
Then again, Yates could well be the team's best runner as well -- not to mention the standout senior could make a pretty good wide receiver is given the opportunity.
So what to do with Yates?
How about ... everything?
Yates got the start at quarterback for the Cougars in Friday night's season-opening 57-14 win against visiting Warren Central in the Lewisburg Bank Bowl. Yates also shifted over in the backfield with regularity, playing running back while sophomore Ridge Holman took snaps at QB.
"We're trying to figure it out," Yates said. "As of right now, I'm kind of balancing both back and forth. But yeah, I'm trying to get my role as a little bit of both so we can mix things up and keep the defense on their toes, and just be more dominant on offense."
Yates finished his night 12-of-16 passing for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also led the Cougars in rushing with 114 yards and a TD on just six carries, plus added a 63-yard touchdown reception from Holman.
Holman, a sophomore, also produced a stellar night for Logan County (1-0). Seeing his first real varsity action at quarterback, Holman went 7-of-10 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars steadily pulled away for the win.
The Cougars threatened to put the game away early when Warren Central (0-1) fumbled away the game's opening kickoff and Logan capitalized with a scoring drive finished with Elijah Hawkins' 1-yard TD run.
Logan went up 14-0 after Yates found Hunter Holloway for a 13-yard touchdown strike with five minutes left in the first quarter, but the Dragons showed how dangerous they can be on the ensuing kickoff when KeioVon Wells brought it back 83 yards for a touchdown.
The Cougars answered with a penalty-stalled, 11-play drive that ended with Yates' second touchdown pass -- a 20-yard toss to Brady Hinton.
Warren Central struck for a huge chunk play on its next drive when quarterback Zarionte Howard found Devontre Patterson on the sideline for a 71-yard completion.
"We've got speed, we've got guys that can run -- we've got guys that can play," Warren Central coach Mark Nelson said.
The Dragons' drive stalled on fourth down at the Logan 14, and two plays later Yates broke loose for an 86-yard touchdown run that put his team up 27-8 with 11:08 left in the first half.
Patterson broke loose for a 30-yard touchdown run to get Central back within 27-14, but the Cougars immediately answered with Yates' 63-yard TD reception from Holman.
After another WC drive stalled in Logan territory at the 36, the Cougars added another quick-strike score when Holloway capped a two-play drive with a 64-yard touchdown catch from Holman with no time left on the clock.
The score put the Cougars up 42-14 at the break.
"They're a good football team and when you make mistakes against a good football team like that, they're going to make you pay for that," Nelson said. "We paid for that a couple times when we shouldn't have -- right before the second half they got a touchdown there. But that's all going to be learning things."
Logan opened the second half with another scoring drive as Jack Delaney snared a 34-yard touchdown pass from Holman, then Hinton hauled in Holman's two-point conversion pass to set the score at 50-14 and start the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
The Cougars tagged one more score when Christian Helle found Lucas Cross for a 24-yard TD pass.
Yates finished with 114 rushing yards. Holloway had three receptions for 85 yards and two scores, Hinton had five catches for 74 yards and a score, and Delaney tallied six catches for 61 yards and a TD.
Patterson tallied four receptions for 90 yards to lead Warren Central. Howard was 6-of-10 passing for 111 yards.
Logan County hosts Rossview (Tenn.), while Warren Central will be at Franklin Simpson -- both games are Aug. 25.
WCHS 8 6 0 0 -- 14
LCHS 21 21 8 7 -- 57
First quarter
LC -- Elijah Hawkins 1 run (Kyla Bilyeu kick), 11:22
LC -- Hunter Holloway 13 pass from Davin Yates (Bilyeu kick), 5:00
WC -- KeioVon Wells 83 kickoff return (Dakota Hunter pass from Zarionte Howard)
LC -- Brady Hinton 20 pass from Yates (Bilyeu kick), 1:03
Second quarter
LC -- Yates 86 run (kick failed), 11:08
WC -- Devontre Patterson 30 run (run failed), 3:50
LC -- Yates 63 pass from Ridge Holman (Yates pass from Holman), 3:31
LC -- Holloway 64 pass from Holman (Bilyeu kick), 0:00
Third quarter
LC -- Jack Delaney 34 pass from Holman (Hinton pass from Holman), 10:33
Fourth quarter
LC -- Lucas Cross 24 pass from Christian Helle (Bilyeu kick), 2:56
Butler County 29, Russellville 7
Butler County's defense forced five turnovers and quarterback Garrett Phelps had a hand in three touchdowns to help the Bears top Russellville 29-7 in the opening game of the Lewisburg Bank Classic at Logan County.
Phelps ran for a pair of touchdowns and added a touchdown strike to Gage Beasley.
Butler County (1-0) produced a momentum-shifting drive to end the first half, when Phelps scored on a 2-yard run with no time left on the clock and then found Beasley for a two-point conversion pass to put the Bears up 20-0 at halftime.
"We've got some stuff we've got to "clean up in the red zone, obviously," Butler County coach Brandon Embry said. "We got down there three or four times and come away with no points -- we had a few mistakes down there. But overall great effort by the guys. They came out, played much better than we have in the two scrimmages and I'm proud of that."
Lonnie Phelps led the Bears with 72 rushing yards and Trevor Joiner added 43 rushing yards and a TD. Garrett Phelps ran for 16 yards and two scores, and completed 3-of-6 passes for 25 yards and a score.
Russellville quarterback Octavious McKeage was 10-of-15 passing for 105 yards. Donovan Armstrong finished with 73 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Noah Stovall tallied five catches for 64 yards for the Panthers.
Russellville hosts Glasgow on Aug. 25, while Butler County is also home that same night against Webster County.
BCHS 6 14 2 7 -- 29
RHS 0 0 7 0 -- 7
First quarter
BC -- Garrett Phelps 2 run (kick failed), 2:34
Second quarter
BC -- Gage Beasley 22 pass from Phelps (conversion failed), 8:36
BC -- Phelps 1 run (Beasley pass from Phelps), 0:00
Third quarter
R -- Donovan Armstrong 9 run (Madden Bloodworth kick), 8:44
BC -- Safety, 0:59
Fourth quarter
Trevor Joiner 3 run (Everson Padilla kick), 7:37