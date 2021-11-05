RUSSELLVILLE -- Logan County used three touchdowns right before halftime of Friday night’s Class 4A playoff matchup to power past Madisonville-North Hopkins 42-24 and into the second round.
The Cougars notched all three scores in the last four minutes of the first half to quickly overwhelm the Maroons. A running clock was established shortly afterwards just a few minutes into the third quarter.
These teams last met on Oct. 8, and the game was competitive all the way into the last period.
But Logan County coach Todd Adler’s squad came into Friday night’s matchup on a mission.
“We played these guys a couple of weeks ago on fall break, and our focus was not there,” Adler said. “These guys gave us all we wanted then for three and a half quarters. We come out locked-in and loaded with a chip on our shoulders tonight.”
Logan County scored quickly on its first possession as Ryan Rayno ran in a touchdown from 17 yards out.
Then, after Madisonville-North Hopkins botched the ensuing squib kick from the Cougars, Wyatt Blake scored a 40-yard touchdown run to give the Cougars a 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest.
The Maroons would eventually answer back with a 26-yard field goal from Nojah Jimenez with five minutes left in the half.
But that’s when Logan County went on its huge run started by a 25-yard touchdown run from Rayno on the next drive.
Rayno has been the leading rusher for Cougars on the season, with teammates Blake and quarterback Davin Yates not far behind.
“I’ve been playing with those guys since the seventh grade,” Rayno said. “I know them like the back of my hand. I know how they are gonna block, they know how I am gonna block. It’s a lot of fun just running with them.”
Madisonville-North Hopkins answered with a bad snap on a punt attempt, which set Logan County’s next drive up on the Maroons’ 1-yard line. Elijah Hawkins then easily punched in a touchdown on the very next play.
After the Maroons were quickly forced to punt again, Yates connected with fellow sophomore receiver Jack Delaney on a 61-yard touchdown pass with 58 seconds left in the half.
Yates would throw another touchdown pass just three minutes into the third quarter to Zane Batten, thus giving the Cougars a running clock lead for the rest of the contest.
Despite just being a sophomore, Yates’ performance behind center this year has impressed Adler.
“He went into that role week four as the starting QB, and he has grown each and every week,” Adler said. “We got a young group. I think that’s the deal with some of the penalties we had. There were some playoff jitters, and we are going to learn from it and get better. I was really, really pleased with the way he threw the football for sure.”
However, the Maroons would not end their season without a fight. They scored three second-half touchdowns on offense to make the finally tally a more respectable 42-24, but the game had long already been decided.
Logan County will welcome Hopkinsville for the district title next Friday night at 7 p.m. for the right to advance to the regional championship game.
“We are gonna have to protect our house,’ Adler said of the matchup. “That’s a good football team coming down here next week. We have been in war with them just like with Madisonville the past five years. We are going to have our hands full. We will leave it out on the field and we will see what happens.”
LCHS 14 21 7 0 -- 42
M-NH 0 3 7 14 -- 24
First quarter
LC – Ryan Rayno 17 run (Mattia Giubilato kick), 9:15
LC – Wyatt Blake 40 run (Giubilato kick), 9:03
Second quarter
M-NH – Nojah Jimenez 26 kick, 5:18
LC – Rayno 25 run (Giubilato kick), 3:41
LC – Elijah Hawkins 1 run (Giubilato kick), 2:24
LC – Jack Delaney 61 pass from Davin Yates (Giubilato kick), :58
Third Quarter
LC – Zane Batten 19 pass from Yates (Giubilato kick) 9:02
M-NH – Trevin Smith 25 pass from Anais Mitchell (Jimenez kick) 5:16
Fourth Quarter
M-NH – Smith 85 pass from Mitchell (Jimenez kick), 8:50
M-NH – Traevon Civils 8 run (Jimenez kick), :54