The Logan County football team lost its quarterback, but survived a big test -- holding off Allen County-Scottsville for a 26-16 win in the J. Allen Builders Bowl on Friday at Warren East High School.
Logan County overcame the loss of quarterback Davin Yates to a shoulder injury late in the first half, with a strong defensive effort and a game-clinching drive led by sophomore quarterback Brady Hinton to earn the win in a battle between two of the top teams in Class 4A entering the season.
“I was really proud of our guys handling that adversity,” Logan County coach Todd Adler said. “Allen County is a good football team and they brought some physicality that we needed. We needed that test and I am glad our guys answered the phone.
“Brady Hinton did an awesome job stepping into that QB role. …I’m really proud of our guys and how they fought through all four quarters of football.”
Yates came out firing -- leading Logan County (1-0) to scores on its first two possessions.
Yates found a wide-open Jack Delaney for a 46-yard touchdown on the first drive and connected with Zane Batten for a 21-yard strike on fourth-and-6 to make the score 14-0.
Allen County-Scottsville (0-1) got on the board late in the first quarter with Payton Cope connecting with Patrick Qualls on a fade pattern down the sideline for a 25-yard touchdown. Dillon Sloan ran in the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to six.
The Patriots' special teams appeared to swing the momentum in the final minutes of the second quarter, blocking a punt. In the scramble for the ball, officials ruled an ACS player touched the ball after the block -- allowing Logan County to recover and get a new set of downs.
Two plays later, Yates and Delaney connected on a 36-yard touchdown to make the score 20-8.
“It was the right call,” ACS coach Brad Hood said. “I was going to argue it just to make sure. My job as head coach is to make them think about it. They thought about it a lot. They even thought about it enough that they went and looked it up.
“My kid was trying to make a play. He was down, but I told him, ‘Baby, I will never be mad at you for trying to make a play,’ because if he gets his hands on that, he is probably scoring.”
Allen County-Scottsville had a chance to score right before the half after intercepting Yates and driving inside the Logan County 20, but Cope was stopped on a keeper at the 11 as time expired in the half.
The interception would be Yates' last play of the night. The junior quarterback finished with 161 yards passing and three scores. Adler said the injury didn’t occur on the interception but actually happened on a defensive play on the previous drive.
“Davin was playing so great in the first half,” Adler said. “He had that one mistake there at the end, but he actually hurt his shoulder when he sacked the quarterback the drive before. He just didn’t tell anybody.”
With Yates sidelined, Hinton stepped in and the Cougars went three-and-out on the first possession of the third quarter. On the ensuing punt Chase Ross returned it 80 yards for a touchdown, with the two-point conversion making the score 20-16.
Logan County punted it three times and turned it over on downs in Patriots' territory the next four possessions. Allen County-Scottsville was unable to take advantage as the Logan County defense forced three punts and recovered a fumble on the Patriots' next four possessions.
The Logan County offense finally got going again on its final drive of the night -- with Hinton orchestrating a 10-play, 65-yard drive capped by a 6-yard keeper from the QB that gave the Cougars a 10-point lead with two minutes left.
“Once I figured out (Yates) was hurt and coach told me I was going in, I’m not gonna lie, the nerves were running but I knew my team had my back and I knew we were gonna do this,” Hinton said.
Logan County finished with 370 yards of total offense. Ryan Rayno paced the ground game with 121 yards rushing, while Delaney made the most of his two catches -- tallying 80 yards receiving.
Cope finished with 90 yards passing for Allen County-Scottsville, while Sloan ran for 44 yards and Jace Jackson added 43 yards rushing.
“That’s a good football team over there,” Hood said. “We struggled with cramps and injuries, but our kids kept fighting. The way we started and the way we finished, I am just really proud of the effort. That’s a really good football team. We knew that coming in. I told the guys coming in I wanted to see what kind of fight they were going to have this year and I’m really tickled with that right now. If we could just find a little momentum offensively in the second half, we have a shot.”
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. next Friday. Logan County will host Christian County, while Allen County-Scottsville plays at Monroe County.
LCHS 14 6 0 6 -- 26
ACSHS 8 0 8 0 -- 16
First quarter
LC - Jack Delaney 46 pass from Davin Yates (Kyla Bilyeu kick), 8:14
LC - Zane Batten 21 pass from Yates (Bilyeu kick), 4:14
ACS - Patrick Qualls 25 pass from Payton Cope (Dillon Sloan run), 0:24
Second quarter
LC - Delaney 34 pass from Yates (kick failed), 3:06
Third quarter
ACS - Chase Ross 80 punt return (Cope run), 10:20
Fourth quarter
LC - Brady Hinton 6 run (pass failed), 2:09