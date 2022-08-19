Brady Hinton discusses Logan County's win over Allen County-Scottsville.

The Logan County football team lost its quarterback, but survived a big test -- holding off Allen County-Scottsville for a 26-16 win in the J. Allen Builders Bowl on Friday at Warren East High School.

