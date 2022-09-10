Logan County is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2019 after taking down Franklin-Simpson 41-31 at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium in Franklin on Friday.
Davin Yates threw for 191 yards and four touchdowns on 16-of-20 passing in the win. Harper Butler caught three passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns, Zane Batten had five receptions for 63 yards and a score – as well as an interception on defense – and Jack Delaney accounted for the other touchdown reception, finishing with two catches for 24 yards. Ryan Rayno had another big night on the ground, racking up 141 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts.
Brady Delk completed 9-of-14 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Franklin-Simpson (2-2). Jalen Briscoe was the recipient of the scoring pass, and finished the night with five receptions for 97 yards. Blake McPherson had 59 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, Collin Anderson had 43 yards on nine carries and Hayden Satterly had 30 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Jesse Punzalan added a 5-yard touchdown run.
The Cougars led just 6-3 after a quarter, but pulled ahead 21-10 by the break. Franklin-Simpson got within four early in the third on the 5-yard touchdown run from Punzalan, but Logan County pulled back ahead 35-17 heading to the fourth. The Wildcats outscored the Cougars in the fourth, but couldn’t catch up.
Franklin-Simpson is scheduled to travel to Russellville next week, while Logan County will make the trip to Bowling Green to face Greenwood.
Bowling Green 35, Hopkinsville 6
The Purples scored 35 unanswered points and beat Hopkinsville 35-6 on Friday at Stadium of Champions to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2018.
Daisjuan Mercer broke free for a 78-yard score on the Tigers’ (1-3) second play to take an early lead, but the Bowling Green defense held the home team in check from there.
Bowling Green took the lead early in the second with a 5-yard scoring run from Javen Huddleston, and added to its lead in the quarter with a 59-yard touchdown from Easton Barlow on a screen pass from Deuce Bailey and an 11-yard touchdown reception from Dillon Maners to make it 21-6 at halftime.
Bailey broke free for a 14-yard scoring run late in the third and added a little more insurance with a 32-yard connection from Bailey to Barlow early in the fourth.
Bowling Green will host defending Class 4A champion Boyle County next week, and Hopkinsville is scheduled to host Christian County next week.
Gibson Southern (Ind.) 28, South Warren 24
South Warren lost 28-24 on the road to Gibson Southern (Ind.) 28-24 on Friday for its second straight loss – both against out-of-state foes.
The Titans scored late twice to come away with the victory. Devan Roberts had a 13-yard scoring run to make it 24-21 with 2:11 to play, and after South Warren (1-2) recovered the onside kick attempt, Gibson Southern forced a fumble and got the ball back with under two minutes to play. Tanner Boyd ran in the game-winning touchdown for the Titans with 43 seconds left.
Bailey Shoemaker started the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter and the Spartans made it 14-0 late in the period with a 43-yard pass from Bryce Button to Cristian Conyer. Gibson Southern got on the board early in the second with a 13-yard pass from Boyd to Sean DeLong and made it a 14-13 game at half with a 26-yard touchdown run from Roberts. South Warren extended its lead with a 44-yard scoring run from Jimmy Sales and a field goal, before the Titans’ comeback.
South Warren is scheduled to host Paducah Tilghman next week.
Butler County 35, Grayson County 13
The Bears are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2012 after handling Grayson County at home 35-13 Friday.
Butler County racked up 274 yards rushing, led by 134 yards and a touchdown from Brody Hunt on six carries – he also picked off a pass – and 116 yards and two scores on 15 carries from Colton Dunnells. Keagen Grubb had 20 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Garrett Phelps threw for 116 yards and a touchdown on 5-of-8 passing.
Hunter Felty had 125 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-23 passing for Grayson County (1-3). Greyson Chaffins caught five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown and Jeren VanMeter had 38 yards and a score on 11 rushing attempts.
Butler County will have a week off before hosting McLean County, while Grayson County will try to snap its current three-game skid when it travels to Graves County next week.
Barren County 39, Monroe County 6
The Trojans picked up its third straight win with a 39-6 home victory over the Falcons on Friday.
The two teams were scoreless after a quarter, but the Trojans (3-1) exploded for 20 second-quarter points and led 36-0 by the end of the third quarter, before closing out the 39-6 win.
Barren County is scheduled to travel to North Laurel next week. Monroe County (0-4) will host Green County next week.