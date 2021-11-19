RUSSELLVILLE – Since its inception in 1982, Logan County High School had never won a region championship in football. But after 39 long years, that streak finally ended Friday night.
In front of a home crowd, the Cougars (10-4) ran over Spencer County (9-4) 52-14 to earn the school’s first region title in the sport and its first trip to the Class 4A state semifinals.
When head coach Todd Adler took over the program in 2016, Logan County had lost 33 straight contests from 2012 to 2015. In just his sixth year at the helm since then, the Cougars have netted five straight winning seasons and finally, the school’s first region championship.
“It’s awesome. It’s amazing. It’s kind of the mindset and drive we had when we took over here,” Adler said. "It’s been a lot of work, a lot of grind, a lot of blood, sweat and tears by us, the kids, the parents, the administration -- everybody. Thirty-nine years it took us to get here, and the fight in these kids is unbelievable.”
A dominant performance on the ground -- more than 350 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns -- powered Logan County against Spencer County.
That stellar run game jumped on Spencer County quickly as the Cougars held a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. The Bears responded with a touchdown at the start of the second quarter, but Logan County ended the first half on a 17-0 run and went into halftime up 38-7.
A 43-yard interception return for a touchdown by senior Wyatt Blake late in the second quarter helped put the game away.
Blake also ran for more than 100 yards on the ground and gained more than 50 yards receiving.
Adler spoke highly of his senior class and their efforts to help build the program.
“Them guys give everything they got every single play -- especially Wyatt,” Adler said. “He knows he is the guy when we need someone to rely on, he don’t mind carrying that weight. We are really, really proud of these seniors. The leadership they showed will get to our youth for sure.”
Blake credited his offensive line and the younger players on the team for stepping up throughout the season and in Friday’s contest.
“We were young this year, and was I worried about it,” Blake said. “These young guys just fight, and fight and fight. They don’t stop. It’s never-ending with these dudes. They will have solid years coming up. But it means a lot (to me). It ain’t ever been done in 39 years, and I’m proud to be a part of the first group that’s ever done it here.
“My big guys, they blocked their hearts out tonight,” he said. “They opened every hole I could ask for. Ryan Rayno ran the rock great, and I ran the rock great. They opened up every hole needed, and it showed on the scoreboard tonight.”
Rayno also eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground while also adding two rushing touchdowns, and quarterback Davin Yates notched more than 50 yards rushing and a score of his own.
Spencer County did manage to outscore Logan County in the third quarter 7-0, but the Cougars quickly added 14 points in the last period to earn a running clock with nine minutes left in the game.
Logan County will play at Boyle County (12-1) next Friday in the Class 4A state semifinals.
“We are prepared,” Adler said. “We are playing our best football right now. Never in a million years did I dream we would be at this point. ... But we will prepare. Hopefully, we will be ready for the challenge.”
“It means the world to me,” Blake said of the opportunity. “It’s hard to believe it’s here. Practicing on Thanksgiving means the world to me. Whoever we play -- we are going to put up a fight. It’s going to be a dogfight.”
LC 21 17 0 14 -- 52
SC 0 7 7 0 -- 14
First quarter
LC – Davin Yates 21 run (Mattia Giubilato kick), 8:07
LC – JunVontre Dillard 6 run (Giubilato kick), 5:44
LC – Ryan Rayno 20 run (Giubilato kick), 2:23
Second quarter
SC – Eli Ballard 3 run (Jack Kennedy kick), 9:23
LC – Giubilato 34 kick, 5:34
LC – Wyatt Blake 43 interception return (Giubilato kick), 4:47 left
LC – Rayno 17 run (Giubilato kick), 1:37
Third Quarter
SC – Gabe Bowling 6 pass to Brice Roark (Kennedy kick), 6:46
Fourth Quarter
LC – Blake 39 run (Giubilato kick), 11:38
LC – Elijah Hawkins 23 run (Kyla Bilyea kick), 7:49