Logan County junior Davin Yates tallied three solo home runs as part of a 3-for-3 day to lead host Logan County to a 9-7 baseball win over Barren County on Tuesday.
Yates scored four runs in the win. Dayman McLean was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, and Harper Butler went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Cougars relief pitcher James Singleton earned the win after tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two.
Logan County (5-9) is at Warren East on Friday.
Braxton Jenkins went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the visiting Trojans. Gavin McCord added an RBI.
Barren County (7-8) hosts Taylor County on Friday.
Greenwood 14, ACS 0
Greenwood senior starting pitcher Landon Badstibner fired a complete-game shutout to lead the host Gators to a 14-0 win in five innings over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Badstibner allowed no runs off just three hits and two walks over five innings, striking out seven batters to earn the victory.
Blake Marks was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, Aiden OHara went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Nathan Howard drove in two runs, and Zachary Davis, Reed McClard, Andrew Jolly, Chaze Huff, Jackson Lee and Canon Jaggers chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Greenwood (13-1) visits Glasgow on Thursday.
Allen County-Scottsville (3-8) hosts Westmoreland (Tenn.) on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson 9, Glasgow 6
Hayden Satterly went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to spark visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 9-6 win over Glasgow on Tuesday.
Griff Banton went 2-for-3, Garrett Sadler was 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Brady Delk and John West added on RBI each for the Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson starter Brevin Scott worked five innings for the win, allowing one unearned run off three hits and a walk. He struck out four. Payton Brown tossed a scoreless inning of relief for the save.
Franklin-Simpson (3-13) visits South Warren on Thursday.
Zachary Poore went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, Connor Davis was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Josiah Driver tallied a pair of RBIs and Camden Nolley also drove in a run for the Scotties.
Glasgow (4-8) hosts Greenwood on Thursday.
Muhlenberg County 2, Bowling Green 1
Host Muhlenberg County claimed a 2-1 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Max Buchanan tallied a double and Dom Davis had the lone RBI for the Purples, who finished with four hits.
Dillon Maners took the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) over six innings. He struck out two.
Bowling Green (6-7) hosts DuPont Manual on Friday.