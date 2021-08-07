With less than two weeks before the 2021 prep football season begins, there is a little more optimism than this time last year – when there was no guarantee that a season would happen.
But with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, how to navigate the season was once again a big topic during Saturday’s Media Day at Sloan Convention Center.
Some teams have already dealt with shutdowns and quarantines, with others already doing everything to keep things moving along.
“It’s a significant cause for concern going forward,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “Fortunately we have not had any issues at this time, but I told our coaches and our players that we are going back to some of the protocols that we had a year ago that we really don’t have to follow anymore – in case anything was to happen.”
South Warren coach Brandon Smith said looking back, 2020 was difficult and he is hopeful that 2021 will be a little more normal.
“I try to black out last year in my mind,” Smith said. “I think the longer you go, the more reflective you get of the time period. It’s been about a year now and just thinking of what everybody was going through and what we were trying to do, I don’t want to do that again. I hope we are not getting into that again. As far as we have gone, it’s been pretty normal. We’ve been treating it like two years ago. That’s been a sense of relief, probably more for me than (the players). They handled it great.”
Russellville coach Mikie Benton said things felt normal in June and July, but the recent rise in cases have eroded some of that normalcy.
“You start to become real cautious again because we don’t know how things are going to go,” Benton said. “Nobody knows how things are going to go. With numbers coming up again, you cross your fingers and hope you don’t have to cancel games and do everything that everyone did last year.”
Warren Central was unable to scrimmage this week, quarantined until Monday. Bowling Green was preparing for its scrimmage against Owensboro, but the Red Devils had to cancel on Tuesday due to a COVID shutdown, with the Purples scrambling to find a scrimmage at Scott County at the last minute.
BG coach Mark Spader said the past week has been a reminder that the virus is still out there.
“It’s still lingering, it’s still a thought, but if last year taught us nothing else it taught us to control what you can control,” Spader said. “If it happens we will deal with it, like we did last year. Hopefully we can overcome it and it won’t derail our season.”
Greenwood coach William Howard said it’s hard to say what normal is because it has been so crazy for so long.
“It’s hard to look back on it and think this is what we did two years ago or three years ago,” Howard said. “You reflect on last year and last year was so crazy in so many situations. It’s hard to say what normal is anymore. That’s not what we live in right now. There is nothing normal about anything anymore.”
While the recent rise in cases does create cause for concern, Benton said the one positive is that schools know there is a way to navigate through the pandemic and they know how to do it.
“Last year was a new experience for everybody,” Benton said. “If things do happen to get crazy again like they did last year, we know exactly what we need to do. I don’t think it will be a huge adjustment.”{&end}