Emersyn Cox finished with two goals and two assists to pace visiting South Warren to a 4-0 girls' soccer win over District 14 rival Warren Central on Tuesday.
Itzel Rangel and Loti Gishe each scored a goal, and Lorna Suchy tallied an assist for the Spartans.
Goalkeepers Emma Beavers and Lilly Fanning combined for three saves to record the shutout for South Warren (5-5, 1-2), which is next scheduled to host Barren County on Sept. 13.
Warren Central (3-7-1, 0-3) is at Apollo on Saturday.
Bowling Green 6, White House (Tenn.) 1
Zippi Willgruber scored a pair of goals and added an assist to lead visiting Bowling Green to a 6-1 win over White House (Tenn.) on Tuesday.
Katie Donelson added a goal and an assist, while Allison Cleaver, Liz Moran and Adelyn Drane each tallied a goal. Caroline Childers had one assist for the Lady Purples.
Goalkeeper Isabelle Riehn finished with four saves for Bowling Green (8-1-1), which was set to host Barren County on Wednesday.
Warren East 7, Glasgow 0
Abbie Rigsby and Deca Burr notched two goals and an assist apiece to spark host Warren East to a 7-0 win over District 15 foe Glasgow on Tuesday.
Rylee Bratcher also tallied two goals for the Lady Raiders. Madison Roy scored a goal and Macy Price chipped in with an assist.
Goalkeeper Abbey Minor recorded the shutout for Warren East (8-2, 3-0), which visits Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Glasgow (2-4, 0-3) will take on Russellville in the 4th Region All 'A' Classic on Saturday.
Franklin-Simpson 4, Russelville 3
Kennedi Alexander tallied a pair of goals in Franklin-Simpson's 4-3 road win in a penalty-kick shootout over District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Madison Slate added a goal and an assist, and Sara Norwood also had a goal for the Lady Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (3-5-1, 2-2) hosts Warren East on Thursday.
Russellville (5-3, 1-3) hosts Clinton County on Thursday.
TCC 1, Logan County 0
Ava Scott scored the game's lone goal for Todd County Central in Tuesday's 1-0 home win over District 13 foe Logan County.
Goalkeeper Elana Edler finished with 12 saves for Logan County (3-7-1, 2-2), which hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Boys' soccer
Franklin-Simpson 7, Russellville 0
Oscar Lopez scored a pair of goals and added two assists to pace visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 7-0 win over District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Gabe Jones added two goals and an assist, Griff Banton tallied two goals, Tyrus Barbee finished with a goal and two assists, and Kaden Goodwin chipped in with an assist.
Wildcats goalkeeper Connor Vincent had three saves to earn the shutout for Franklin-Simpson (10-4, 3-1), which visits Ohio County on Thursday.
Russellville (2-6-1, 0-3) is at Monroe County on Thursday.
Volleyball
Warren East 3, ACS 0
Baleigh Young tallied 11 kills and a pair of blocks to boost visiting Warren East to a 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-20) win over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Kaytlin Miller added nine kills, Makenna Rine had four kills and 12 digs, Jada Knight had three kills, 29 assists and seven digs, Mia Andrews tallied six kills, Cayden Vandiver had 19 digs, Darby Barnett had seven digs and Carli Dragoo finished with five service aces for the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (9-2, 4-0) hosts district rival Barren County on Thursday.
ACS (8-9, 2-1) hosts Foundation Christian Academy on Thursday.
FCA 2, Caverna 0
Elliana Bastin tallied five kills and four service aces to lead host Foundation Christian Academy to a 2-0 (25-18, 25-18) win over Caverna on Tuesday.
Sara Spalding added four kills, Natalee Baker had four digs and four aces, and Kennedy Vogler had three aces for the Falcons.
FCA (4-4) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 3, Russellville 0
Kinley Cummings totaled six kills, nine digs and four service aces to spark visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 3-0 (25-19, 25-8, 25-5) win over District 13 foe Russellville on Tuesday.
Mackenzie Phelps added six kills, Annsleigh Bonner had five kills, Aubrey Sams tallied 38 assists, 14 digs and nine aces, Julia Warren finished with 10 assists and Caydence Johnson had 17 digs for the Lady Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (7-7, 2-2) hosts Butler County on Thursday.
Russellville (0-11, 0-5) visits Glasgow on Thursday.