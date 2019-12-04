RUSSELLVILLE - Logan County shortstop Brea Croslin was ready to head to Illinois to play college softball, but a sudden change of heart kept her in the Bluegrass state.
Now Croslin will be headed to Murray State, making her decision official after a signing ceremony on Wednesday. Croslin, who originally committed to University of Illinois during her sophomore year, said she changed her mind a few months ago after deciding she wanted to play closer to home.
"At first I got a little caught up in the hype - Power 5, Division I school," Croslin said. "I've always wanted to go DI and Murray is still DI. I realized as I get older some things are more important. Being close to my family was definitely one of those (things)."
While she is happy with her decision, Croslin admitted de-committing from Illinois was very hard.
"I loved Illinois. I loved everything about it," Croslin said. "I just didn't like the distance. It was hard calling the coach because I had developed such a close relationship with her. I love them and I will always root for them, but I wanted to be closer to my family."
Once she re-opened her recruitment process, Croslin said she considered Louisville and Western Kentucky but knew Murray State was where she wanted to be after she visited the school.
"I just fell in love with the campus," Croslin said. "The coaches were so invested in me. I knew I had made the right decision when I went on campus and got to tell them in person. Their reaction was unbelievable. It feels like such a family atmosphere."
Croslin enters her senior season with her name already peppered throughout the Logan County record books. She holds the school's career records for hits (211), singles (130), doubles (48), triples (12), home runs (21), stolen bases (35) and runs scored (175). Croslin also holds the school's single-season records for doubles, homers and runs scored.
She is a career .368 hitter with 118 RBIs in 177 games. Croslin is a five-time All-District 13 selection and was named first team All-Region 4 the last two seasons.
While she is excited about her next step, Croslin said she still has unfinished business with her Logan County teammates.
"I'm excited to work hard with my teammates and hopefully we can make some noise this season," Croslin said.
