South Warren’s Ainslee Cruce fired an 81 in the second round to finish 17th overall after a two-day total of 159 at the KHSAA Girls’ Golf State Tournament on Wednesday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Cruce was the highest individual finisher among local golfers who advanced to day two.
Greenwood’s Emma Harmon finished with an 83 Wednesday – one shot better than her opening round – to finish with a two-day total of 167. Barren County’s Landry Steenbergen followed up an opening-round 82 with an 87 Wednesday to finish with a two-day total of 169.
South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan carded an 89 Wednesday to finish with a two-day total of 173.
Bullitt East’s Macie Brown was the individual winner, firing a 3-under 69 Wednesday to finish with a two-day score of 3-under 141.
Marshall County’s Trinity Beth finished second with a two-day score of 146, while Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown was third – one shot behind Beth. Madison Central’s Clara Beth Ramsey, Apollo’s Macey Brown and Thomas Nelson’s Madison Borders finished tied for fourth with a two-day score of 148.
In the team standings, Glasgow shot a +143 to finish tied for seventh with Owen County. Nina McMurtrey led the way for Glasgow with a two-day score of 168. Bailey Birdsell finished with a two-day score of 174, while Graycen Flatt had a 184 and Lenna Harlow carded a 193.
Marshall County won the team title with a +38, 38 shots better than runner-up Madison Central. Sacred Heart (+88) finished third with Madisonville-North Hopkins (+98) fourth and Cooper (+114) fifth.