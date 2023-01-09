Bowling Green's Saniyah Shelton (3) looks to pass the ball to Meadow Tisdale (1) in the Lady Purples’ 68-34 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Cumberland County girls' basketball team leaps into the latest Daily News Area Top 10 poll, debuting at No. 7 this week.
Cumberland County has won six out of seven games, including wins over Warren East and Glasgow last week.
Bowling Green remains No. 1 while Barren County holds at second. Greenwood moves up to third with Franklin-Simpson fourth.
Metcalfe County enters the top 5, with Logan County jumping four spots to six, just in front of Cumberland County. Butler County, Glasgow and Edmonson County round out the girls' poll.
In the boys' poll, the top four are consensus with everyone having the same ballot. Warren Central is first, while Bowling Green holds at second and South Warren holds at third.
Franklin-Simpson is fourth, while Todd County Central moves up a spot to fifth.
Monroe County, Warren East, Butler County, Barren County and Edmonson County round out the boys' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Brian Davis of The Franklin Favorite in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown of 104thescore.com in Glasgow; Patrick Carey and Maxwell Trink of WNKY and Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd of WBKO.
Voting was conducted before Monday's games.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (7) 14-1 70 1
2. Bowling Green – 14-3 63 2
3. South Warren – 12-2 56 3
4. Franklin-Simpson – 8-4 49 4
5. Todd Co. Central – 10-7 33 6
6. Monroe County – 10-5 31 7
7. Warren East – 6-6 29 9
8. Butler County – 10-5 23 8
9. Barren County – 9-7 22 5
10. Edmonson County – 7-6 3 –
Others receiving votes: Metcalfe County 2, Russell County 2, Clinton County 1, Russellville 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (7) 10-5 70 1
2. Barren County – 12-4 58 2
3. Greenwood – 11-6 57 4
4. Franklin-Simpson – 7-6 47 6
5. Metcalfe County – 9-4 38 7
6. Logan County – 10-6 25 10
7. Cumberland County – 10-5 21 –
8. Butler County – 9-4 20 8
9. Glasgow – 10-6 19 3
10. Edmonson Co. – 9-5 13 9
Others receiving votes: South Warren 9, Todd County Central 4, Monroe County 2.