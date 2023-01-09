Purples win doubleheader against Spartans
Buy Now

Bowling Green's Saniyah Shelton (3) looks to pass the ball to Meadow Tisdale (1) in the Lady Purples’ 68-34 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

The Cumberland County girls' basketball team leaps into the latest Daily News Area Top 10 poll, debuting at No. 7 this week.