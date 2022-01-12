Cumberland County senior Ty Seay broke a school single-game scoring record that stood for more than 41 years in Monday’s 67-64 loss to host Monroe County in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic quarterfinals. Seay scored 52 points.
Jessica Pitcock/Cumberland County News
Seay finished with 52 points for the Panthers, breaking the previous mark set by Steve McDonald on Nov. 25, 1980. Seay was 10-of-14 from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range. At the free-throw line, Seay connected on 17-of-18 attempts.
It was Seay’s first game back in action after being sidelined five weeks with a shoulder injury.
