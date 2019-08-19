Collier Curd entered the second round of the VanMeter Cup on Monday knowing the toughest competition to claim his first victory in the event might come from his own Bowling Green team.
The senior was tied for the lead with teammate Clark McDougal entering the second round at Bowling Green Country Club and fired a 3-under 33 on the front nine to claim a three-stroke victory, leading Bowling Green to a team title with a two-round total of 301.
"It was just kind of one of those weird rounds where you're not hitting it that good, but you're getting a lot out of it. It's golf, it just happens," Curd said. "Everything was just hit it, get on the green, one or two putt - just that kind of day."
He birdied the second, fourth, fifth and eighth holes on Monday before a bogey on his final hole of the unofficial championship event for District 14 golf.
Curd and McDougal both shot even-par 36s on the back nine at Indian Hills Country Club in the first round of the tournament last week. It's Curd's first VanMeter Cup title. McDougal won the event in 2018.
"It's just been one that I've wanted to have in the making, so it feels really good," Curd said.
The Purples entered the second round with a two-stroke lead over Greenwood, but shot a team score of 147 to finish 10 strokes better than the Gators. Charlie Reber and Zach Buchanan each shot 39s for Bowling Green on Monday.
"Greenwood is really good and I think this is as strong as two teams (have been) as this region has had in a really long time. We think we're pretty good and they're really good, too," Bowling Green coach Adam Whitt said.
"I've got two kids that can play at the top and I think on good days that's what separates us is that I've got two kids that can really play. So far this year - knock on whatever I can knock on - but in big moments they've kind of showed up for me and we just hope that continues."
It's Bowling Green's third straight VanMeter Cup title and fifth in 10 years, according to Whitt.
Carson Sturgill's 3-over 39 on Monday gave him a two-round total of 76, the top mark for Greenwood. Griffin Plumb's 37 led the Gators in the second round. He finished with a two-round total of 80. Jaxon Moss added a 39 in the second round, while Jacob and Michael Lang each posted 40s.
South Warren finished third in the team standings with a 326. Chase Hodges shot a 2-over 38 on Monday to lead the Spartans with a two-round total of 76. Brennan Smith (40), Tyler Earnhart (41) and Tyler Hudson (42) rounded out the team scoring at Bowling Green Country Club.
Warren East finished fourth with a team total of 411 after posting a 195 on Monday. Sam Wheeler led the Raiders with a 6-over 42 in the second round, finishing with a two-round total of 88. Dalton Hogan (44), Sam Walden (53) and Gabe Marr (56) added scoring finishes in the second round.
It was a familiar face on top in the girls' tournament.
Faith Martin shot an even-par 35 in the first round and Indian Hills and followed it with a 1-over 37 on the back nine at Bowling Green Country Club on Monday to finish with a two-round total of 72 and her fourth VanMeter Cup title.
The South Warren junior claimed the title in seventh, eighth and ninth grade, but saw her run come to an end last year at the hands of Greenwood's Allison Wheeler.
"It's always nice to win a district title," Martin said. "Not winning last year kind of messed up my streak, but I'm glad to have it back this year."
Martin's finish led her South Warren team to its second-straight title with the 37-stroke victory. The Spartans finished with a two-round total of 316. McKenna Stahl (39), Lauren Holeman (40), an Abbie Cline (41) added scoring finishes in Monday's second round.
"I knew we had a comfortable lead. I knew if we did what we're capable of doing, we would keep that lead or even expand it," South Warren coach Eric Holeman said. "I've got a lot of confidence in these girls because they have been working their tails off."
It's the sixth overall title for South Warren, according to Holeman.
Greenwood finished second with a total of 353. Emily Morgan led the Lady Gators on Monday with a 3-over 39 to finish with a two-round total of 80, bringing her even with teammate Emma Harmon after Harmon's 40 at Bowling Green Country Club. Mariah Cisco (48) and Haley Gordon (52) rounded out Greenwood's scoring.
Bowling Green shot a two-round total of 389 and was led by Reagan Richardson's 9-over 45 in the second round. She finished with a two-round total of 91, the best mark on the team. Macy Meisel and Leah Hughes each posted 50s on the back nine at Bowling Green Country Club and Lily Malloy shot a 51 to round out the team scoring.
