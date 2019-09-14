Bowling Green’s Collier Curd fired a 67 to earn medalist honors and lead the Purples to the team championship in the Scottie Invitational on Saturday at Willow Oaks Golf Course in Glasgow.
Bowling Green totaled 289 to beat runner-up Daviess County by three strokes for the team title.
Joining Curd with scoring finishes for the Purples were Clark McDougal (72), Charlie Reber (73) and Reed Richey (77).
South Warren finished with a combined 318. The Spartans were led by Tyler Earnhart (74).
Boys’ soccer
Hart County 5, Barren County 1
Host Barren County dropped a 5-1 decision to Hart County in the Barren County Trojan Classic on Saturday.
Aden Nyekan had a goal off a Seth Mitchell assist for the Trojans.
Barren County (6-3) is back in action Monday at Glasgow.
Franklin-Simpson 1, Hart County 0
Johnny Martin tallied the game’s only goal as Franklin-Simpson earned a 1-0 win over Hart County on Saturday in the Barren County Trojan Classic.
Preston Jenkins had the assist on Martin’s goal.
Wildcats goalkeeper Connor Vincent finished with 15 saves.
Also on Saturday, Franklin-Simpson (3-9) dropped a 6-0 decision to Ohio County in the tournament.
The Wildcats host Todd County Central on Monday.
Girls’ soccer
Barren County 1, Warren Central 0
Host Barren County claimed a 1-0 win over Warren Central on Saturday.
Halle Hills tallied the Trojanettes’ goal off a Brynn Martin assist.
Goalkeeper Gracelyn Deweese recorded the shutout for Barren County (7-1), which hosts LaRue County on Monday.
Warren Central (5-4) is at Portland (Tenn.) on Tuesday.
Greenwood 2, Marshall County 2
Greenwood battled to a 2-all draw with host Marshall County on Saturday.
Annabel Justice and Anne Logan Perkins had goals for the Lady Gators. Katarina Popovic notched an assist.
Greenwood (8-1-1) visits South Warren on Tuesday.
