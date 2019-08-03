Bowling Green’s Collier Curd won individual medalist honors to help Bowling Green’s boys’ golf team claim first-place honors in Saturday’s Dawson Springs Invitational at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs.
Curd fired a 67 and beat Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo in a scorecard playoff to claim the individual win.
Bowling Green’s Clark McDougal shot a 69, Charlie Reber had a 77 and Carson Myers finished with a 78 as the Purples carded a combined 291 for the tournament win.
Allen County-Scottsville finished eighth, getting scoring finishes from Owen Stamper (eighth, 73), Bryson Bonds (83), Peyton Cline (86) and Tyler Ford (87).
Battle on the Mountaintop
Warren East’s boys’ golf team opened its season Saturday in the Battle on the Mountaintop at Stonecrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg.
The Raiders got scoring finishes from Sam Wheeler (91), Dalton Hogan (95), Sam Waldon (97) and Levi Smith (122).
Team scoring was unavailable.
Taylor County Invitational
South Warren’s McKenna Stahl earned individual medalist honors to help the Spartans win Saturday’s Taylor County Invitational at Campbellsville Country Club.
Stahl’s teammate, Faith Martin, finished second in the tournament as South Warren’s girls combined for a 319 to win the tournament.
South Warren’s “B” team finished fourth in the tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.