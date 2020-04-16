A debut season months in the making could well be over after just one game for Greenwood's girls' lacrosse team.
The Lady Gators, who debuted as a club-level team in the Commonwealth Lacrosse League with their first regular-season match last month at South Warren, have been sidelined along with the rest of the state with schools closed and athletics suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
After building a program from scratch in time to compete this season, Greenwood's only game action came in a pair of preseason junior varsity tournaments, followed by a 20-9 loss to host South Warren in the team's first regular-season varsity game.
"We didn't get very far," Greenwood coach Jim Davis said. "It went well, just from the perspective that we had a team and played lacrosse together."
Making that happen took a concentrated effort from players, parents and Greenwood's staff. From teaching the game to a squad of eager but completely inexperienced players to obtaining equipment and uniforms – plus finding a place to practice – the Lady Gators made remarkable progress in putting together a team set to play a full season.
Much of the energy that pushed through those obstacles came from Greenwood's freshman co-captains, Ellie Macdonald and Ellie Ramsing – and their parents.
Ramsing, a goalkeeper on the soccer team, was initially looking for another sport to compete in as a seventh-grader two years ago when she hit upon the idea of playing lacrosse. Then Ramsing hit a snag – she had no team to play for in Bowling Green. Ramsing and her mom, Lisa Goldy, solved that by joining the Tribe – a boys' lacrosse travel team.
As an eighth-grader, Ramsing was allowed to play for Bowling Green's girls' lacrosse team. But with interest in the sport increasing in the county, Ramsing didn't have that option heading into this season. So she shifted into recruiting mode, trying to convince classmates to give the sport a try.
"I started reaching out to people at Greenwood who had mentioned their interest in the sport," Ramsing said. "I guess I kind of forgot lacrosse is not well known here."
Ramsing gained an ally in Macdonald, who moved in from out-of-state with experience playing lacrosse in Vermont. Soon, the pair were giving impromptu coaching lessons to their would-be teammates even before Davis came aboard to coach the squad.
"It was definitely frustrating in the beginning," Macdonald said. "It was tough to try and coach the team and practice at the same time. Once everybody started picking up how to throw and catch, it was a lot of fun."
Davis credits his co-captains for making the program a reality.
"The two Ellies and and their parents made it happen," Davis said. "They've been really persistent and amazing."
Ramsing said Greenwood's first practice field was a ditch by the school's soccer field. Davis and Greenwood athletic director Dan Dillingham upgraded that to a couple of training sessions a week on Greenwood's football practice field or the Drakes Creek Middle School football practice field, but the team never saw a properly striped lacrosse field until it played that first tournament.
By then, the Lady Gators had 27 players – some with wildly varying backgrounds – on the roster.
There was sophomore Geena Overdevest, an exchange student from the Netherlands who wanted to run track but wasn't cleared to compete by the KHSAA. With a soccer background, Overdevest quickly became one of the team's best players.
Another exchange student, freshman Sofia Costal, scored a goal in the Lady Gators' game against South Warren.
"She managed to score a goal against South Warren, which was pretty cool," Davis said. "I gave her a game ball with her name on it to take back to Mexico – I left the score off – but it had the date and that she had scored a goal. I don't think she had ever heard of lacrosse before, but I think she had played soccer so she was pretty athletic, too."
Davis said Greenwood also benefitted from a large contingent of Burmese-born players, whose families originally resettled in Bowling Green from refugee camps in Thailand.
It was a learning experience for most of the team, including Davis, whose background in the sport was exclusively in boys' and men's lacrosse before taking over as coach.
Even if Greenwood doesn't get to play again this season, much of the team can return next year. Overdevest and Costal have returned home early due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, and the Lady Gators have just one senior – Mckenzie Eversoll – on the roster.
"Most of our girls are freshmen, so they'll be able to play again," Davis said. "It would be great, at least to just get out there and mess around a little bit. It doesn't seem like we will be reforming this year, or anybody really, but at least the groundwork's laid for next year."
Ramsing acknowledges all that potential returning as "a silver lining," but she isn't totally giving up hope that this season can continue.
"We've been working our butts off the past five, six months," Ramsing said. "Everybody was so excited for lacrosse to start. We played two showcases up in northern Kentucky and then one game against South Warren. Then right after that, season over."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.