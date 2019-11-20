FRANKLIN – There’s been a night-and-day difference from Week 1 until now around James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium, and credit goes to the process.
It’s a process that helped produce 40 wins between 2016-18, with trips to the KHSAA Class 4A state title game in each of those three seasons, and one that sent the last two classes of Wildcats out as champions.
But three graduations featuring star-studded senior classes left Doug Preston with a young, inexperienced team to start the 2019 campaign.
And it showed.
The Wildcats followed last year’s championship with a 28-14 loss in this fall’s opener to a Greenwood team coming off a 2-9 season. Three more losses came directly after.
But while the faces around Shadetree changed, the expectations didn’t, and now Franklin-Simpson finds itself looking for its fourth straight region title when the Wildcats travel to Madisonville-North Hopkins on Friday.
“From darkness to daylight,” Preston, the eighth-year head coach, said. “That’s how I would describe it.”
Offense was limited in that Greenwood game, but there were signs of light, especially from senior Leandre Stutzman, who saw limited touches the previous year behind players like Tre Bass and Carlos McKinney. Stutzman returned a kick for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and had an interception in the game. The only points Franklin-Simpson’s offense put on the board came on a 62-yard run from Chase Gooch.
The Wildcats lost to Meade County, South Warren and Battle Ground Academy (Tenn.) the next three weeks. Each of the four teams that beat Franklin-Simpson to start the year have bowed out in the playoffs, but the Wildcats are still standing.
The turnaround
Franklin-Simpson put up 42 points in its first victory in a Week 5 shutout of Russellville. It started a string of five straight wins – the final four of which came against district competition to claim the top seed. The key, according to Preston, was trusting the process that helped the team succeed in years past.
“We went through that first month and you don’t know where the light is at the end of the tunnel. You’ve just got to try to make sure they understand it’s somewhere and just trust us,” he said.
The final game of that stretch – a 48-21 win over Warren East – clinched the top seed in a jumbled Class 4A, District 2. Stutzman showed his big-play ability on both sides of the ball again. He rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown, caught two touchdown passes, returned a kick for a touchdown, forced two fumbles and had two interceptions.
Stutzman leads the run-heavy offense with 1,068 yards and eight touchdowns on 95 attempts, but four others – Tedric Partinger, Omar Harrison, Chase Gooch and Malik Carter – all have at least 50 carries and 440 yards rushing.
“We started off the beginning of the year and we knew that we were going to be young on the offensive line. It showed in the first couple of games,” Stutzman said. “As we got throughout the season, we started settling down and just started executing better and it’s just showing up here lately.”
The five-game winning streak came to a close in the regular-season finale against Glasgow. The Wildcats followed it with postseason victories over Russell County and Allen County-Scottsville to advance to this week’s third-round game.
In the last eight games, Franklin-Simpson has averaged 40.8 points – a staggering difference to the 16.3 the Wildcats averaged the first four games.
“We’re a young team and we had a lot of spots we had to fill with young guys,” senior lineman Dalton Hunter said. “I think, as far as maturity and mentality, we’ve come a long way.”
Stutzman, who says he looked up to Bass – his cousin who rushed for over 2,000 yards last year – is now averaging 11.2 yards per carry and 27.2 yards per reception. He leads the Wildcats with 98 points and has six interceptions. Despite that, he’s still flown somewhat under the radar, especially in recruiting. He holds only one Division I offer, coming from The Citadel, according to Preston.
“I don’t like the term ‘slept-on recruit,’ but he’s definitely an under-recruited high school senior,” Preston said.
Stutzman, who credits his line for his success, has picked up some accolades, including KFCA district Player of the Year and All-SKY Conference First Team Offense honors, but he says he’s just trying to make the plays he believes he’s expected to as a senior leader.
“I don’t like the spotlight,” he said, “but whenever I have to shine, I’ll shine.”
Maroons, again
Stutzman and Franklin-Simpson will be up against a Madisonville-North Hopkins team with a player who hasn’t gone unnoticed. Jeriah Hightower has been in Mr. Football discussions after being among the state’s leading rushers throughout the season. He’s currently at 2,493 yards and 27 touchdowns – an average of over 200 yards and two touchdowns per game.
But to Preston, the key lies along the line.
“They’re 280, 290 and can move and they’re very experienced,” Preston said. “I’ve got this little ol’ sophomore over here that’s 190 and I’ve got another little sophomore that’s 200 and I’ve got a freshman center, so, on paper, it don’t sound right, but we’ll fight with them. We’ll battle and if we can just hold our own, we should be OK.”
Franklin-Simpson and Madisonville-North Hopkins met the last two postseasons, with the Wildcats winning both times. Franklin-Simpson has a 13-10 lead in the all-time series, including wins in seven of the past eight meetings. The Maroons last beat the Wildcats 35-21 in the second round of the 2014 playoffs.
“I’ve been at Madisonville for 11 years I believe – head coach, this is my fifth year – and we’ve played them seven times, and they’re not even on our regular-season schedule,” Madisonville-North Hopkins coach Jay Burgett said. “You play a team seven times in 11 years that isn’t even on your regular-season schedule, you’ve got a history with them and the history hasn’t been that great in our favor.”
The Maroons come in battle-tested with a 10-2 record. Madisonville-North Hopkins lost to Logan County on a last-second touchdown in the regular season, and then fell to Mayfield 53-50 in the regular-season finale, which led to a No. 3 seed with the tiebreaker in Class 4A, District 1. The Maroons then beat Logan County and Hopkinsville in one-possession, come-from-behind games to reach the third round.
“We lost two games by a combined five points and nine seconds throughout the regular season, which is kind of an interesting figure, but our guys earned a little bit of grit off of that, in my opinion,” Burgett said.
Madisonville-North Hopkins has proven to be more than a one-trick pony. Dual-threat quarterback Hayden Reynolds has thrown for 1,827 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, with those passes spread out to a variety of receivers.
“We possess many more weapons than Jeriah,” Burgett said. “Now, Jeriah gets most of the workload and rightfully so. He’s a 6-foot-1, 220-pound running back behind an offensive line that weighs nearly 1,500 pounds.”
The Maroons played their first two postseason games on the road and Franklin-Simpson played its at home, but with Rating Percentage Index Rankings taking effect for the third round, Madisonville-North Hopkins will host the Wildcats for the first time since 2001.
If teams with the highest RPI win in other third-round games, Madisonville-North Hopkins would travel to Johnson Central with a victory and Franklin-Simpson would go to Boyle County with a win.
Before then, Franklin-Simpson will continue trusting the process that led them from darkness to daylight, from an 0-4 start to another regional final.
“It’s our last year and we don’t want it to end,” Stutzman said. “We want it to end on the right track like the past two senior classes have, which is a state championship.”{&end}
