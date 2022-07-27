Sports_wkubaseball021220-3.jpg
Western Kentucky redshirt junior Michael Darrell-Hicks speaks to members of the media at the WKU Baseball Media Day at Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Michael Darrell-Hicks had to wait a little longer than he hoped, but the former South Warren Spartan and Western Kentucky Hilltopper will get a chance to play professionally after agreeing to a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

