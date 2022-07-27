Michael Darrell-Hicks had to wait a little longer than he hoped, but the former South Warren Spartan and Western Kentucky Hilltopper will get a chance to play professionally after agreeing to a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
The signing comes about a week after Darrell-Hicks went undrafted in the MLB draft.
“I’m very excited,” Darrell-Hicks said. “It’s been a long time, but I am glad I finally got the opportunity.”
Darrell-Hicks, who played for Western from 2017-21, just wrapped up a graduate season at Jacksonville University making 14 starts and pitching 72 innings with 82 strikeouts (tied for the sixth most in the ASUN Conference).
He said a few teams expressed interest during the draft, but nothing came about until the Angels contacted him this week.
“Everyone around me was telling me I would get a free-agent deal,” Darrell-Hicks said. “I was surprised, but not surprised. As time goes on you kind of go ‘Is it going to happen or no?’
“I was hanging out – working out and still throwing to stay prepared.”
Darrell-Hicks is the first South Warren baseball player to sign to play professionally. He said South Warren coach Chris Gage contacted him after he signed and congratulated him on “breaking the ice.”
While at South Warren, Darrell-Hicks was a four-year letterwinner, earning all-state second team, all-region and all-district honors. The Spartans won two region titles and advanced to another Region 4 title game in that span.
“It means a lot,” Darrell-Hicks said. “South has had a lot of great athletes come from there – had a lot of good baseball players. It means a lot to me to be the first to play professionally from South.”
Darrell-Hicks said he is waiting for exact details, but knows he will be reporting to Arizona later this week. The Angels' rookie team plays in the Arizona Complex League.