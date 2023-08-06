Bowling Green's Ben Davenport claimed his first high school victory with a 5-under par 67 to lead the Purples to the team championship in the Hancock County Schoolboy Classic on Saturday at Windward Heights Golf Course in Hawesville.
Bowling Green fired a combined 3-under 285 for the team championship. Reed Richey claimed runner-up honors in the tournament with a 68, and the Purples also got scoring finishes from Graham Hightower (73) and Jake Price (77). Johny Brown, playing as an individual, carded a 76 for Bowling Green.
Greenwood took runner-up honors in the team standings.
Christian County Invitational
Greenwood's Jacob Lang prevailed in a three-man playoff to win medalist honors in the Christian County Invitational held Friday at Wester Hills Golf Course in Hopkinsville.
Lang carded a 3-under 68 along with Ohio County's Seth Moore and Henderson County's Josh Thompson, then prevailed on the second playoff hole.
The Gators also took the team title with a combined 5-over 287. Jake Russell (71), Layton Richey (72) and Ryan Loiars (76) tallied scoring finishes.
South Warren finished 11th in the team standings with a combined 312. Scoring for the Spartans was provided by Miles Deaton (76), Brady Patterson (78), Connor Baer (79) and Logan Ballard (79).
Logan County finished 13th in the team standings with a combined 318.
Raiders win dual match
Warren East's boys topped Edmonson County in a dual match Friday at Shady Hollow Golf Course in Cub Run.
A'sean Rigsby (39), Karson Carter (45), Brenden Bratcher (46) and Braden Carter (49) tallied scoring finishes for the Raiders, who carded a combined 179.
Girls' golf
Lady Scotties Invitational
South Warren's Sydney McClanahan fired 2-under par 69 to claim medalist honors in the Lady Scotties Invitational held Friday at Willow Oaks Golf Course in Glasgow.
It was a new KHSAA personal-low for McClanahan, and Spartans teammates Jenna Reneau also fired a new personal low while Elsie Espinola, Stella Forney and Riley Miller tied personal bests to help South Warren finish third in the team standings with a combined 324.
Bowling Green tied for the team lead and ended up second with a combined 318. Caroline Childers was third overall with a 71, with Jenna Harston (76), Amy Tomblinson (84) and Mary Douglas Childers (87) also providing scoring finishes for the Lady Purples.
Warren East's Briley Choate fired a personal-best 81 and teammate Maddie Green carded an 85.
Trojanettes Invitational
South Warren's girls' golf team carded a combined 328 to win the team championship in the BC Trojanettes Invitational held Saturday at Barren River State Park Golf Course in Lucas.
Sydney McClanahan paced the Spartans with a runner-up finish.
Bowling Green took second in the team standings with a combined 334. Jenna Harston led the Lady Purples with a third-place finish.
