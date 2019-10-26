One misplayed ball was the difference in the KHSAA Boys' State Soccer Tournament quarterfinals Saturday.
Jacob Boling's shot with 14:22 to play in the first half was deflected and ended in Warren Central's net to provide the only goal in Daviess County's 1-0 victory, which sends the Panthers to a semifinal game against East Carter on Wednesday.
"We talk about every ball is the hardest thing in the world, and the second you take it for granted and you think you've got it – it's wet out here and it slipped through," Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said.
The goal came after Daviess County applied pressure throughout the half. That included five corner kicks and several free kicks in the first 40 minutes.
"We came right out of the gate and we're putting chances and living off our corner kicks, which is what we try to do and getting chances off that," Daviess County coach Doug Sandifer said. "Getting that first early goal was huge. We did talk to them before the game about shooting the ball – just shoot it and test this keeper."
The Panthers had a chance to make it 2-0 early in the second half on the team's sixth corner, but the Dragons eventually cleared it after Daviess County was unable to get a clean strike on the ball. Daviess County had three more corners in the contest and took a total of 11 shots, but the Dragons kept the Panthers from making it a two-goal game.
Instead, Warren Central was the one with opportunities to try to keep its season alive. The Dragons had free kicks with 19:45 and 15:51 remaining, but both shots went wide of the goal.
Another came when Kaung Hein – who tallied the team's first goal in a 3-1 win over Marshall County in Semi-State Game 1 on Tuesday – made his way around three defenders and dished the ball off for a cross into the box that was cleared back to him. His first shot off the rebound hit a Daviess County defender and the second went wide. Warren Central had two corner kicks after that, but the Panthers and goalkeeper Cody Clark kept the clean sheet.
"We just had to be real disciplined and that's kind of been our go-to all year, is disciplined defending, no stabbing or overcommitting, staying in your positions and help each other out," Sandifer said. "We knew who their dangerous players were and we knew a lot of them were two-footed players, so if you overcommit one side, they're just going to cut in and look to do something with their other foot. The guys, for 78 minutes or whatever, were fantastic."
Daviess County will now travel to Lexington with a 20-2-2 record for a state semifinal game against East Carter on Wednesday. East Carter beat Prestonburg 2-1 on a last-second goal from Ethan Miller in the second overtime period in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Warren Central closes the season with a 20-5-1 record. The Dragons won 12 straight games leading into Saturday's quarterfinal, including a 2-0 win over South Warren in the District 14 championship and a 2-1 win over the Spartans in the Region 4 final.
"I've seen the type of character these guys have. We started the season a little bumpy, a little rough and they pulled it together. Twelve straight wins to get us to this point and I can't say enough about them just bonding together and wanting to play together," Ray said. "We lost to a good team, so we can't be mad about that. These guys put all their effort into playing a good season."
It was the second Region 4 title in three years for the program. Warren Central also won in 2017 and advanced to the state semifinals with shootout wins over Hopkinsville and Campbell County. Last year, the Dragons were the top seed entering the District 14 Tournament and were upset 1-0 by Bowling Green in the semifinals.
Warren Central graduates eight seniors, but will return several key players, including its three top scorers this season and starting goalkeeper Allen Nezic.
"The first year we won region, I was in disbelief. Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four – I'm not going to lie, I cried a little bit because I didn't think we'd get that far ever again," Ray said. "Knowing that they can come back like this when they focus on it, I'm not sad about it at all. I just know what to expect now and I know what we're going to have coming back next year."
