The Greenwood baseball team broke out of its District 14 funk in Tuesday’s game against Bowling Green -- and got to play the role of spoiler.
Sophomore Zach Davis threw a complete game shutout and the decisive sixth-inning rally as Greenwood blanked visiting Bowling Green 4-0. The win snapped a three-game district skid for Greenwood (18-5 overall, 3-3 District 14) while preventing the Purples from locking up the top seed.
With the loss, Bowling Green (13-11, 4-2) finishes second in district play with South Warren earning the top seed.
“Things kinda haven’t gone our way,” Greenwood coach Jason Jaggers said. “It’s not from a lack of effort. We haven’t gotten the timely hit when we needed to. You saw it in the first five innings tonight, we’d get guys on and can’t find a way to come through. We were finally able to come through and we came through with four. That was big.
“... It’s nice to break through, get some kinks out and finally get one across.”
Davis and BG starter Drew Isenberg were locked in a pitcher’s duel for most of the night, with neither team able to break through in the first five innings.
Bowling Green got three of its four hits on the night in the first, but a caught stealing erased one of the hits and the other two were stranded to end the inning.
Davis allowed two baserunners the rest of the way, a single in the second and a walk in the fifth, but both runners were stranded in scoring position.
“I was just placing the ball where the coaches wanted me to place it,” Davis said. “I have a great defense behind me and I trust them with everything I’ve got. My plan was to throw strikes and let them hit it to my defense.”
Greenwood left runners in scoring position in three of the first five innings, with Isenberg able to work around trouble.
The Gators finally got going in the sixth, with Davis leading the way.
Davis singled to open the inning, moving to second on a bunt single by Reed McClard.
“That’s why (Davis) is in the leadoff spot,” Jaggers said. “I am partial, but I think he is the best player in the region. I don’t think he gets enough credit for the type of player he is, but as good of a player as he is he is actually a much better person.”
Blake Marks singled to right to load the bases and Axel Dysholm followed with a fly ball to left that the fielder lost in the sky, dropping for an RBI single.
Cyler Talley added a sacrifice fly and Jackson Lee had an RBI single as Greenwood sent eight batters to the plate in the sixth, scoring four times.
That was more than enough cushion for Davis, who retired the Purples in order to finish it off in the seventh.
“We didn’t make adjustments at the plate that we should have,” BG coach Nathan Isenberg said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to him. He pitched well. Drew gave us a chance to be in the game. It’s like I told them, we just have to execute. We got a little lazy at the plate mentally and got the ball in the air. We want to keep it out of the air.
“The top three teams in our district, we are all very even and so we are going to have to execute and play well.”
Davis allowed four hits, striking out two and walking three to earn the win.
Marks and Lee finished with two hits each for the Gators.
Both teams return to action at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Greenwood will host Edmonson County. while Bowling Green hosts Owensboro Catholic.
BGHS 000 000 0 -- 0 4 2
GHS 000 004 X -- 4 8 1
WP: Z. Davis LP: Isenberg.