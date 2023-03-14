Greenwood's Zachary Davis tallied a 2-for-2 day with a pair of triples, two runs scored and a run batted in to lead the host Gators to a season-opening 11-1 baseball win in six innings over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Monday.
Greenwood starting pitcher Blake Marks fired five no-hit innings to earn the win, allowing just two walks while striking out 10 batters.
Andrew Jolly added a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI. Axel Dysholm was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Canon Jaggers had a double and two RBIs, and Reed McClard also drove in a run.
Greenwood (1-0) was set to host Logan County on Tuesday.
Softball
Edmonson County 11, Bowling Green 4
Julie Norris drove in four runs and pitched a complete game to lead Edmonson County to an 11-4 win over host Bowling Green in the season opener for both teams Monday.
Norris was 3-for-5 with four RBIs. In the cirle, she allowed four earned runs while fanning four in seven innings.
Makayla Hogg was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and two stolen bases for the Lady Cats. Annie Kiper added a 3-for-5 day with two runs and two stolen bases, Kaylee Ann Sanders was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored, Callie Webb went 2-for-4 with two runs and two stolen bases, Brooklynn Wilson was 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base, and Joliee Vincent added an RBI in the win.
Edmonson County (1-0) was slated to visit Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Bowling Green (0-1) hosts Barren County on Thursday.
