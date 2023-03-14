Greenwood's Zachary Davis tallied a 2-for-2 day with a pair of triples, two runs scored and a run batted in to lead the host Gators to a season-opening 11-1 baseball win in six innings over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Monday.

