Dom Davis got a real workout Saturday at Harold J. Stahl Field.
The Bowling Green senior catcher shepherded a steady stream of mostly inexperienced Purples pitchers in Saturday's 9-4 win over visiting Daviess County, doing what he could to make their day easier on the mound.
Davis did his usual stellar work behind the plate, throwing out a would-be base stealer, blocking more than a couple pitches in the dirt and selling each offering with his pitch framing. The Rend Lake College signee also provided support with his bat, tallying three hits – two for extra bases – and driving in a pair of runs.
"When Dom's healthy and playing, he's one of the best catchers in the state," Bowling Green coach Nathan Isenberg said. "He's missed a lot of games, he's been hurt and so forth. So it's nice to have him at 100%. We're definitely a different club when he's in the lineup."
Davis was happy to put in a long day behind the plate.
"I was really excited to get out there and play," Davis said. "Last game I got taken out early because of a back injury, but this (time) I was excited to stay in the game a long time and be able to keep hitting."
Bowling Green (15-11) spotted Purples starting pitcher Griffin Rich with a three-run lead in the bottom of the first inning. Bowling Green opened the frame with five straight singles, with Grayson Newman and Ethan Madison each tallying RBI singles before Evan Schallert capped the rally with a fielder's choice RBI.
Daviess County (13-11) came right back with two runs in the top of the second as Carter Nichols and Lucas Ward notched RBI singles.
The Purples created serious separation in the bottom of the second with a five-run outburst that put them ahead 8-2. Newman drove in the first run with an RBI single, then Madison plated a pair with a two-run single before Davis drove in another with his second triple of the season.
Davis ripped a line shot that the Panthers center fielder got a bad read on, allowing the ball to sail over his head to the wall. Davis blazed around second and slid headfirst into third.
"I really barreled that up – I didn't even feel it come off the barrel," Davis said. "That's when you really know you squared it up. But as soon as I saw the center fielder run in and turn back and start running back to the fence, I was like, 'Oh, I'm getting a triple for sure.'"
The Panthers scored a pair of runs on an error in top of the third, then both lineups settled down until the bottom of the fifth. Davis drove in the game's final run with a one-out double to left to cap his 3-for-4 day.
Rich picked up the win after pitching 2-plus innings, with Reid Buser, Jackson Idlett and Jacob Simpson closing out the game with five innings of one-run relief. That quartet entered the game with a combined 26 2/3 innings pitched for the Purples this season, with Idlett topping the group with 11 1/3 innings before tossing two scoreless Saturday.
"He's been kind of Johnny on the spot for us this year when we've had to go to the bullpen," Nathan Isenberg said of Idlett, a junior right-hander. "He usually comes in and throws strikes and changes speed well."
Bowling Green totaled 12 hits in all, with 10 coming in the first two innings when the Purples put up eight runs. Drew Isenberg was 2-for-2, Newman tallied a 2-for-3 day with two RBIs and Madison was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
"We got our bats going and were trying to get some pitchers some work," Nathan Isenberg said. "Here in the last week of the regular season, we wanted to see what we have and try to get some pitchers in – just trying to stay fresh. It's been hard to get in four and five games in a week, so you want to stay in a routine but you also want to get some other guys some work as well."
The Purples return to action Monday at home against Warren East.