Bowling Green sophomore Dom Davis went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI to pace the host Purples to an 8-1 baseball win over Muhlenberg County on Friday.
Eli Burwash added a 2-for-4 day with two RBIs and a pair of stolen bases, and Trent Warden also drove in two runs in the win. Spencer Newman, Patrick Forbes and Blake Ginter finished with one RBI apiece.
Campbell Bush started and earned the win after allowing one run off five hits with five strikeouts in five innings. Dawson Hall finished up with two scoreless innings of relief.
Bowling Green (9-3) returns to action Monday at home against Warren Central.
Logan County 12, Nelson County 2
Davin Yates went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to pace Logan County to a 12-2 win in five innings over Nelson County in the Kelly Russell Classic on Friday at Russellville.
Yates stole a pair of bases and scored two runs. Zach Yates was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. Jaxon Hendrix went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Blake Wood was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Chance Sweeney and Conner Binkley each drove in a run for the Cougars.
Keaton Slaughter pitched a complete game for the win, allowing two runs off three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings.
Logan County (4-5) was slated to play at Barren County on Saturday.
Glasgow 17, Metcalfe County 13
Jackson Poland and Hunter Scott drove in three runs apiece to lead host Glasgow to a 17-13 win over Metcalfe County on Friday.
Xavier Ferreira was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Cole Bunch went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a pair of runs scored for the Scotties.
Also for Glasgow, Camron Hayden was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs, Tyler Lane had two hits, Cole Stephens homered and drove in two runs and Zachary Poole also finished with two RBIs.
Glasgow (6-4) dropped a 12-2 decision in six innings to host Warren East on Saturday. The Scotties are back in action Monday at South Warren.
Softball
Edmonson County 7, Metcalfe County 6
Edmonson County’s Alexa Henderson was 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the host Lady Cats to a 7-6 win over Metcalfe County on Friday.
Mariena Thomas also homered and drove in three runs, Makayla Hogg was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, Callie Webb went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Shea VanMeter also tallied two hits in the win.
Henderson tossed a complete game for the win, allowing six runs (three earned) while striking out four.
Edmonson County (5-3) hosts Owensboro on Monday.