Karson Deaton tallied 13 points to lead host South Warren to a 53-36 girls’ basketball victory Saturday in the FirstBank Holiday Bash.
Gracie Hodges added 12 points and Mila Munrath had nine for the Spartans.
South Warren (8-9) is back in action Tuesday at Logan County.
Sarah-Cate Boggess had 12 points to lead Muhlenberg County.
Boys
ACS 60, McLean County 55
Jax Cooper totaled 17 points to lead Allen County-Scottsville to a 60-55 win over McLean County in the Hebrews 12 Coffee Christmas Classic on Saturday at Butler County.
Mason Shirley added 16 points and Michael Smith had 12 points for the Patriots in the win.
ACS (12-4) is back in action Tuesday at home against Bowling Green.
Madisonville-North Hopkins 69, Edmonson County 46
Madisonville-North Hopkins picked up a 69-46 win over Edmonson County in the Hebrews 12 Coffee Christmas Classic at Butler County on Saturday.
Chaz Wilson tallied a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats in the loss.
Edmonson County (6-9) next faces Ohio County on Monday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
