GLASGOW – Jaxen Decker made quite the varsity debut Monday night.
Playing in his first game as South Warren's starting left fielder, the freshman delivered the game's biggest hit with a two-run single in the top of the fifth inning to cap a three-run rally in the Spartans' 5-4 win over Barren County at Trojan Field.
"We like to try to build depth and that can cost you sometimes, working in some younger guys," South Warren coach Chris Gage said. "But we like to mix in some younger guys because we're trying to build a program, not just a team for this year but also the depth for this year.
"We did a lot of one-on-one work before the game in the cages, waiting for the bus. He did a good job, hit a hard ground ball and then the big, huge hit late in the game."
South Warren (6-1) got a rock-solid relief effort from junior right-hander Thomas Lambert, who fired four scoreless innings to earn the win. Lambert, who had only logged a 1/3 of an inning this season before Monday night's appearance, allowed just one hit while striking out three batters.
"He was very, very good for us as a freshman – stuck with the game plan that we wanted, so he pitched quite a bit as a freshman," Gage said of Lambert. "Then he had a UCL problem that has basically hampered him for like two years. We were trying to bring him back slowly, but he's a great-attitude kid, brings a lot of energy to the team."
Lambert entered with in the bottom of the third with a runner on after Barren County's Joey Meyers led off with a single. An errant pickoff attempt allowed Meyers to advance two bases to third, and Aiden Keeney dropped down a perfect squeeze bunt to bring him home and push the Trojans' lead to 4-2.
It was the second of two squeeze plays for Barren County (2-3), which also pulled one off when Sutton Hyde dropped down a bunt in the third to score Brayden Brown from third in the third inning to break a 2-all tie.
"That's how we're going to play," Barren County coach Derrick Alfonso said. "We're going to be tough on the bases, we're gonna bunt when we need to bunt and we're going to move runners over. We're going to make teams make plays. Last year I got a little bit away from that and I started noticing we're striking out eight, nine, 10 times a game and you just can't win like that. We've got to put the ball in play, we've got to put pressure on the defense and that's what we've done so far this year."
The Spartans put together their rally in the top of the fifth. Ethan Reynolds, who earlier slashed a double to left field to drive in two runs in the third that tied the game, led off the fifth with a single and promptly stole second. Dalton Sisson drew a walk, then Jacob Gilbreath beat out a bunt for a single to load the bases.
That prompted Alfonso to make a pitching change, with Meyers – who had been slated to start Tuesday night against Ohio County – coming in to try and preserve the lead. Keegan Milby's fielder's choice brought in a run and then with two outs Decker produced the big hit with his two-run single.
Lambert closed it out from there.
"I just tried to work fast, keep the game plan going," Lambert said. "You know, work fast, throw strikes – just let them hit it – let them hit ground balls, fly balls, just let the defense work."
Reynolds was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and two runs scored while reaching base all four times he appeared at the plate with two intentional walks.
"That's a solid game plan," Gage said. "They pitched to them just a couple times when forced to, basically, but luckily Ethan came through for us in those situations. And he played great for us defensively, which is what I was really impressed with. His hitting's going to be there and we know he's a good defender, but he was really good tonight."
For the Trojans, JP Hyde was 2-for-3 with a double, and Sutton Hyde had a double and two RBIs.
SWHS 002 030 0 – 5 9 1
BCHS 201 100 0 – 4 5 1
WP – Lambert. LP – Potter.