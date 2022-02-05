When Chris Decker got a call from Louisville PRP coach Brad Burns in early December, he mistakenly thought Burns was inquiring about scheduling a baseball game against South Warren.
Decker, who retired as South Warren’s athletic director in 2020, soon realized the call wasn’t about scheduling a game – it was to share the news that Decker was being honored as a member of the 2022 Hall of Fame class by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches’ Association.
One of seven members of the class, Decker was officially inducted for his combination of AD work, work with the association and his 16-year career as baseball coach at Greenwood High School during a ceremony Jan. 14.
“I’m not sure you ever expect it,” Decker said. “Really the first thing that came over me was that it’s the ultimate team award, the ultimate program award. I’ve never been one that’s really big on individual awards because it takes everybody to do it. An award like the hall of fame definitely takes everybody for one person to get in."
Decker compiled a 296-186 record at Greenwood with four district titles and a region crown. His influence on that program is still in place with former assistant Jason Jaggers still the coach after Decker left to take the AD job at South Warren. Decker hired Chris Gage as South Warren’s first baseball coach, with Gage still serving as head coach of one of the top programs in Region 4.
“The key for both of those programs is longevity,” Decker said. “They’ve both been the coach for 12 years and you don’t get coaches that last 12 years hardly in any sport, much less baseball. I think that is the key for both of them. The thing with Greenwood is they have been open around 30 years and have only had three coaches in the program. That is something Greenwood should be proud of.”
Baseball wasn’t the only program to enjoy success during his tenure at AD, with cross country, football and softball all just a few of the sports that thrived during his tenure.
“You surround yourself with good people and you get the hell out of the way,” Decker said. “I think that is true in any organization, not just sports. Luckily we found the right people in a lot of sports out there and a lot of those guys are still there.”
Decker received the news he would be inducted a few days before the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Bowling Green on Dec. 11. His house suffered significant damage during the storms.
“I had a lot of coaching buddies reach out to me,” Decker said. “A lot of them came over to help. Really, that is what it’s all about. I know it sounds corny, but people talk about the relationships you make in athletics and coaching, well I still have text messages saved and all the pictures where people came over and helped me. It meant a lot.”
Decker said preparing his speech for the hall of fame ceremony served as a welcome distraction from the storm damage. He added the induction ceremony was a good night, with friends and family – including his mother – attending the event in Louisville.
“I was able to see a lot of people up there that I hadn’t seen in a while,” Decker said. “It was always one of my favorite weekends, even when I was coaching, because I am really proud of our coaches’ association. I put the baseball coaches' association up against any sport in any state. They do a great job of promoting high school baseball and promoting the players and coaches.”