From left: Barren County's Abby Varney (11) celebrates with Barren County's Adison Smith (5) and Barren County's Katie Murphy (3) during Barren County’s 41-27 win over Russellville during the 4th Region Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Russellville's Lareesha Cawthorne (4) puts up a shot while Barren County's Abby Varney (11) defends during Barren County’s 41-27 win over Russellville during the 4th Region Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Russellville's Jordin Morris (21) looks to pass while Barren County's Katie Murphy (3) defends during Barren County’s 41-27 win over Russellville during the 4th Region Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Russellville’s Ja’eda Poindexter (top) and Barren County's Katie Elmore (10) battle for possession of the ball during Barren County’s 41-27 win over Russellville during the 4th Region Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
From left: Barren County's Abby Varney (11) celebrates with Barren County's Adison Smith (5) and Barren County's Katie Murphy (3) during Barren County’s 41-27 win over Russellville during the 4th Region Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Russellville's Lareesha Cawthorne (4) puts up a shot while Barren County's Abby Varney (11) defends during Barren County’s 41-27 win over Russellville during the 4th Region Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Russellville's Jordin Morris (21) looks to pass while Barren County's Katie Murphy (3) defends during Barren County’s 41-27 win over Russellville during the 4th Region Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Russellville’s Ja’eda Poindexter (top) and Barren County's Katie Elmore (10) battle for possession of the ball during Barren County’s 41-27 win over Russellville during the 4th Region Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
After a one-year absence, the Barren County girls’ basketball team is back in the Region 4 tournament championship game, punching its ticket with a 41-27 win over Russellville on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Barren County (28-6) held Russellville to 30% shooting, including the final 7:19 without a field goal, to pull away and earn a spot back in the region championship game for the fourth time in five years.
“I thought defensively we were much better in the second half,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “We hate to light fires in them at halftime. We hate to do that. They know what to do, but luckily they did kind of tighten up a little bit -- did a much better job on the boards.”
Coming off its first region tournament win in 30 years, Russellville (16-15) jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Barren County answered with nine straight to take the lead.
The Lady Panthers scored five straight to tie the score, but Barren County answered with a 9-0 run to push the margin to 18-9 early in the second quarter.
Russellville trimmed the deficit to 20-18 by halftime, but the Trojanettes used a third-quarter surge to extend the margin to 29-20.
The Lady Panthers had one final push, pulling within 30-27 on a 3-pointer from Ja’eda Poindexter with 7:16 left in the game. Russellville was unable to score again, going 1-for-10 from the field and 0-for-3 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Barren County finished with an 11-0 run, seven points from Abby Varney, to seal the win.
“I was pleased with our defense,” Russellville coach Orlando Hayden said. “Defensive-wise, in the first half I thought we were in the game. We missed a lot of easy shots in the beginning. Free shots have hurt us all year.
“... It just comes to a point where tonight they weren’t falling for us. It was one of those things.”
Varney led Barren County with 16 points.
“It was big,” Varney said. “I finally got my confidence back. I’m just glad to help my team.”
Katie Murphy added 11 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists for the Trojanettes.
Lareesha Cawthorn led Russellville with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while A’miyah Carter added eight points, six rebounds and six steals.
The loss ended a memorable postseason run for the Lady Panthers. Russellville won the District 13 tournament for the first time since 1999 and earned its first region tournament win since 1993.
“It means a lot,” Collier said. “We just put on for the city this year. We (made) history. It just means a lot that we could do this our senior year.”
RHS 9 9 6 3 -- 27
BCHS 13 7 10 11 -- 41
RHS -- Cawthorn 14, Collier 8, Poindexter 5.
BC -- Varney 16, Murphy 11, Gearlds 5, Smith 4, Elmore 3, Atkinson 2.
– Follow sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.