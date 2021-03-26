The Barren County girls’ basketball team clinched a spot in the Region 4 championship game with a 56-45 win over Greenwood on Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Barren County (19-7) held Greenwood to 28.8 percent shooting and used a second-half run to pull away and advance to the region championship game for the third straight season.
“I can’t say enough about the girls and their fight,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “I don’t think anybody probably thought early in the year this would happen after losing Macy (Lockhart to an injury). We lost three key players from last year, but the kids have just stepped up. They’ve all gotten better a lot fundamentally. We have grown together and are playing well at the right time.”
Greenwood (14-7) beat the Trojanettes 59-57 in the regular season, but Barren County was able to take the rematch with a strong defensive effort that never allowed the Lady Gators to get going.
After a tight first quarter, Barren County built a 14-9 advantage early in the second quarter -- but the Trojanettes' leading scorer Raven Ennis sat for almost six minutes to end the half after picking up her second foul. Even with Ennis on the bench, Barren County went into halftime with a 22-21 lead.
Greenwood opened the third quarter with four straight points, but Barren County's Katie Murphy hit a 3-pointer and a layup on back-to-back possessions to allow the Trojanettes to surge back in front 27-25.
Barren County wouldn’t trail again. Greenwood stayed close until late in the third quarter when Murphy’s layup fueled a 10-0 run that pushed the margin to 43-33 early in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Gators were unable to get closer than five points the rest of the way.
Murphy and Ennis finished with 15 points each to lead the Trojanettes.
Kayla Grant had 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Jacqueline Jackson added 10 points for Greenwood.
Barren County held Jackson and Leia Trinh, who combined to score 46 points in the regular-season win, to 5-for-32 from the field and 17 total points.
“We knew they had two really good shooters and that is who we focused on to lock down on defense,” Murphy said. “We knew if we could shut them down that there was no way they could possibly beat us. That’s what we focused on, their two main scorers.”
With the loss, the Lady Gators end with a 14-7 record. The program was unable to make its first region title game since 2010, but did advance to the region tournament for the first time since 2012. The opening-round overtime win at Metcalfe County on Thursday was the Lady Gators' first region tournament win since 2010.
“I’m just so proud of our kids,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “We talked about it in the locker room -- they had a season of firsts. A lot of things happened for our program that hasn’t happened in a long time. That is what we are going to take from this. I’m so proud of my seniors. My seniors gave it everything they got.”
Barren County will face either Bowling Green or Franklin-Simpson at 3 p.m. on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
GHS 9 12 12 12 -- 45
BCHS 9 13 17 17 -- 56
GHS -- Grant 14, Jackson 10, Lovall 9, Trinh 7, Evans 3, Milam 2.
BC - Murphy 15, Ennis 15, Elmore 8, Hughes 7, Varney 6, London 5.